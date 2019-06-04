June 4, 2019

Loss of Arctic sea ice stokes summer heat waves in southern U.S.

by Mary Caperton Morton, American Geophysical Union

Composites of summer extreme (left panels) and oppressive heat wave (right panels) frequency during summers of low (top), neutral (middle) and high (bottom) Hudson Bay sea ice extent. Credit: AGU

Over the last 40 years, Arctic sea ice thickness, extent and volume have declined dramatically. Now, a new study finds a link between declining sea ice coverage in parts of the Canadian Arctic and an increasing incidence of summer heat waves across the southern United States.

The new study in AGU's Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres explores how seasonal fluctuations of trigger changes in atmospheric circulation patterns during the boreal .

The study draws upon four decades of satellite data of Arctic sea ice coverage collected between 1979 and 2016, overlapped with wave frequency data across the United States during the same time period.

The team found evidence for a strong statistical relationship between the extent of summer sea ice in the Hudson Bay and across the southern Plains and southeastern U.S.

"The latest research on this topic suggests that declining Arctic sea ice may be linked to increased incidence of extreme weather patterns across the northern hemisphere," said Dagmar Budikova, a climatologist at Illinois State University in Normal and lead author of the new study. "Our results confirm this hypothesis by offering further evidence that Arctic sea ice variability has the potential to influence extreme summer temperatures and the frequency of heat waves across the southern U.S."

A better understanding of the physical relationships may allow scientists to forecast heat wave-prone summers, Budikova said.

"If Arctic sea ice continues to decline as predicted, then we could expect more summer heat waves across the southern U.S. in the future," she said.

Warm Arctic spring, hot southern summer

The new study finds the loss of sea ice across the Arctic begins with warmer-than-usual spring temperatures in the Hudson Bay and Labrador regions in the southeastern Canadian Arctic.

"This process starts when temperatures across the southeastern Canadian Arctic and northwestern Atlantic are 2 degrees [Celsius] warmer than expected in March, April and May," Budikova said.

This springtime warming lessens the north-to-south change in temperature between the high and middle latitudes of eastern North America, leading to a reduction in the strength of regional wind patterns. These conditions are symptomatic of weakened large-scale movements of air that appear to persist into the summer months, Budikova said.

The weakened circulation typically leads to increased undulation in the jet stream and the formation of persistent high-pressure systems over the southern U.S. The presence of high-pressure systems, also known as an atmospheric block, ultimately promotes unseasonable surface and atmospheric warming, and increased heat wave incidence.

Heat waves can last for days or weeks as high-pressure zones inhibit wind, clouds and other weather systems from entering the area.

"Local humidity, , and precipitation conditions are shown to influence the 'flavor' of the heat waves, which are more likely to be oppressive in the southeastern U.S. and extreme across the southern Plains during summers experiencing low Hudson [sea ice extent]," Budikova and colleagues wrote in the new study.

The next step will be to use dynamic modeling to confirm the statistical relationships between Arctic sea ice coverage and summer heat waves, and explore in detail the physical and dynamic atmospheric processes that make such linkages possible.

"General circulation models would further elucidate the processes that are taking place in the atmosphere to drive these connections," Budikova said.

More information: Dagmar Budikova et al. United States Heat Wave Frequency and Arctic Ocean Marginal Sea Ice Variability, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres (2019). DOI: 10.1029/2018JD029365
Journal information: Journal of Geophysical Research - Atmospheres , Journal of Geophysical Research

Provided by American Geophysical Union

This story is republished courtesy of AGU Blogs (http://blogs.agu.org), a community of Earth and space science blogs, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

User comments

Shootist
3 hours ago
Loss of Arctic sea ice stokes summer heat waves in southern U.S.


sure it does. Tell me oh sages when it was warm enough that Northern Europe still grew grapes for wine (prior to 1300 CE and still too chilly today), just how miserably hot were the natives in the southern US during the Roman and Medieval Climate Optimums? During Holocene Climate Optimum (6C warmer than today)?
-4
Report Block
ThomasQuinn
2 hours ago
And again shootist repeats the lie that Northern Europe grew grapes for wine to a greater degree in the past than now. The exact opposite is true - wine grapes are now grown in parts of Northern Europe where they never could be grown before, in quantity.
2
Report Block
rrwillsj
48 minutes ago
yep, that's shootownfoot yapping ignorance again.

poor dullard cant understand that local weather is a product of unnatural anthropogreedy adding devestation to natural global climate changes.
0
Report Block
greenonions1
24 minutes ago
The Holocene Climate Optimum warm event consisted of increases of up to 4 °C near the North Pole (in one study, winter warming of 3 to 9 °C and summer of 2 to 6 °C in northern central Siberia).[1] Northwestern Europe experienced warming, but there was cooling in Southern Europe.[2] The average temperature change appears to have declined rapidly with latitude and so essentially no change in mean temperature is reported at low and middle latitudes
The climatic event was probably a result of predictable changes in the Earth's orbit (Milankovitch cycles) and a continuation of changes that caused the end of the last glacial period
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holocene_climatic_optimum

What do you say caused the warming of the Holocene optimum Shootist? What is your informed opinion?
0
Report Block

