June 27, 2019

Image: Fire red lines

by European Space Agency

Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2019), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

One of the largest wildfires recorded in Arizona, US, has been burning since 8 June, destroying vast swathes of vegetation across the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix.

Efforts to contain the fire include spraying flame retardant from aircraft. Coloured red so that firefighters can see it, the retardant is dropped ahead of the path of the fire to act as a break – and remarkably these red lines can be seen from space.

This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from 24 June not only captures the extent of the and , but also the red lines of the retardant.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Image: Fire red lines (2019, June 27) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-image-red-lines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Arizona suffering from several large wildfires
