June 19, 2019

Curbing the flammability of epoxy resin

by World Scientific Publishing

Curbing the flammability of epoxy resin
Cobalt ferrite nanoparticles decorated boron nitride nanosheets hybrid flame retardants were prepared through a simple solvothermal method. Subsequently, the orientation of the nanohybrids in epoxy resin was obtained under a rotating magnetic field. Due to enhancement of the barrier effect, the ordered alignment of the nanohybrids in epoxy resin contributes to better flame-retardant performance, compared with random one. Credit: Dr. Qiaoran Zhang, Prof. Xiaohong Li, et al.

In a paper to be published in a forthcoming issue of Nano, a team of researchers from Henan University have investigated the flame retardant performance of epoxy resin using a boron nitride nanosheet decorated with cobalt ferrite nanoparticles.

Polymers are widely used in our daily lives due to good physical and chemical stability, and other superior properties. However, most polymers, due to their organic nature, are inherently flammable which is a potential threat to the safety of human life and property. In order to avoid or reduce the flammability of polymers, it is a good strategy to add retardants to the polymers.

Among them, two-dimensional (2-D) layered inorganic nanomateirals (nanosheets), represented by , , and (BNNS), exhibit excellent flame retardant performance due to their good physical barrier effects. However, the flame retardance is not enough in the use of such 2-D inorganic flame retardants alone, and in particular, the ability to suppress toxic gases and smoke is weak.

In this study, authors used cobalt ferrite nanoparticle (CFN) to decorate BNNS in order to obtain CFN-BNNS nanohybrids with good potential for reducing both the heat hazard and toxic hazard of epoxy resin (EP) composites, by making use of CFN synergistic effect. More importantly, the as-prepared CFN-BNNS has superior paramagnetic properties, thereby accommodating the ordered orientation of BNNS in EP matrix under a weak magnetic field that can act as a good physical barrier.

The ordered alignment of the CFN-BNNS in EP contributes to better flame retardant performance compared with random one. Namely, the flame retardant performance of the 2-D flame retardants can be improved by the ordered alignment under a weak magnetic field. This technology provides a new approach to improve flame retardant performance of 2-D in thermoset polymer. This is the most significant novelty. And it will help researchers design and produce more polymers with excellent flame retardant performance through this method.

Explore further

Video: Should Santa wear a flame-retardant suit?
More information: Qiaoran Zhang et al, Preparation of Cobalt Ferrite Nanoparticle-Decorated Boron Nitride Nanosheet Flame Retardant and Its Flame Retardancy in Epoxy Resin, Nano (2019). DOI: 10.1142/S1793292019500632
Provided by World Scientific Publishing
Citation: Curbing the flammability of epoxy resin (2019, June 19) retrieved 19 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-curbing-flammability-epoxy-resin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Aluminum and copper -- Galvanic corrosion

14 hours ago

Material as thin as a drinking straw and as flexible as a latex tube?

15 hours ago

Can Tungsten, Iridium, Osmium, Chromium, Vanadium, & Pure Silver mix after melting?

Jun 17, 2019

Can I mix carbon fiber fabric with most glues?

Jun 15, 2019

Mixing fluids in a flow

Jun 14, 2019

Penetration Theory proposed by Higbie (1935)

Jun 13, 2019

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration