June 10, 2019

Hubble survey captures iconic spiral galaxy NGC 2903

by European Space Agency

Image: Iconic spiral galaxy NGC 2903
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, L. Ho et al.

The iconic appearance of a spiral galaxy is exemplified here in the form of the stunning NGC 2903, imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. It shows off whirling, pinwheeling arms with scatterings of sparkling stars, glowing bursts of gas, and dark, weaving lanes of cosmic dust.

NGC 2903 is located about 30 million light-years away in the constellation of Leo (The Lion), and was studied as part of a Hubble survey of the central regions of roughly 145 nearby disc galaxies.

This study aimed to help astronomers better understand the relationship between the that lurk at the cores of galaxies like these, and the rugby-ball-shaped bulge of , gas, and dust at the galaxy's centre—such as that seen in this image.

valeriy_polulyakh
5 hours ago
Presented here are the ideas about the origin and evolution of galaxies based on the new paradigm about the real physical and elastonic spaces. The classical Big Bang model, where our world is suddenly born out of nothing, replaced by a model in which there is evolutionary change of the space leading to the emergence of metric and energy. Gradually formed elastonic space which then goes into a flat Euclidean space with the presence of particles and physical fields.
