June 13, 2019

German state to shut Facebook page over data privacy worries

facebook
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A German state government announced plans Thursday to shut down the region's Facebook page because of concerns over the company's handling of data protection issues.

The governor's in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt cited a year-old ruling by the European Union's top court stipulating that the administrator of a "fan page" on Facebook is jointly responsible along with the social media company for the processing of visitors' data.

It said that, since that decision, Facebook's Ireland-based European subsidiary had taken no measures to give page operators insight into its processing of personal data.

The office said it will soon take down the region's Sachsen-Anhalt.de Facebook page on the advice of the state's data protection commissioner. Germany is strongly protective of data privacy.

Facebook declined to comment on the decision, but pointed to past company statements outlining steps it had taken to make its data use more transparent.

Explore further

Facebook loses bid to block landmark ECJ data security hearing

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: German state to shut Facebook page over data privacy worries (2019, June 13) retrieved 13 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-german-state-facebook-page-privacy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

An integration problem using trigonometric substitution

Apr 04, 2019

Billard balls collision

Apr 04, 2019

Why can't we see dark matter in the solar system?

Apr 04, 2019

Force and power applied to create a traveling wave

Apr 04, 2019

Rod resting on a cylinder, find mu

Apr 04, 2019

Math Challenge - April 2019

Apr 04, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration