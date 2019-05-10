May 10, 2019

Turkey fines Facebook for failing to protect personal data

facebook
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Turkey's state-run news agency says the country's data protection agency has fined Facebook 1.650 million Turkish lira ($270,000) for contravening data laws.

The Turkish Personal Data Protection Authority said Friday the fine was imposed over a software bug that exposed millions of Facebook users' private photos to third-party app developers.

The authority ruled the social media company had not taken the required technical measures to protect the data and failed to notify authorities about the bug in a timely manner.

Facebook said in December that a may have affected 6.8 million people who used Facebook to log into other services and granted permission for third-party apps to access photos for 12 days in September.

Explore further

Irish data authority probes Facebook photo breach

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Turkey fines Facebook for failing to protect personal data (2019, May 10) retrieved 10 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-turkey-fines-facebook-personal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

An integration problem using trigonometric substitution

Apr 04, 2019

Billard balls collision

Apr 04, 2019

Why can't we see dark matter in the solar system?

Apr 04, 2019

Force and power applied to create a traveling wave

Apr 04, 2019

Rod resting on a cylinder, find mu

Apr 04, 2019

Math Challenge - April 2019

Apr 04, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration