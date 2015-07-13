Say goodbye to Facebook Moments: You don't have long to save your photos

March 1, 2019 by Dalvin Brown, Usa Today
Remember Moments?

Yeah, most people forgot or never knew it existed, and now it's on its way to the bin of Facebook apps past.

With 1.1 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the face-scanning, photo-sharing app Moments will be discontinued by Facebook on Feb. 25.

The social media giant is urging users to export their photos before it's too late. "We know your photos and videos saved to Moments are important, so we want to help you keep them," Facebook said in a post.

You have until May 2019 to export your pictures.

Users can create private albums on their Facebook profiles with the images from the app, or download them directly to a device.

"We're ending support for the Moments app, which we originally launched as a place for people to save their photos. We know the photos people share are important to them, so we will continue offering ways to save memories within the Facebook app," Facebook's director of product management Rushabh Doshi said in a statement.

Facebook Moments was launched back in 2015 as a new way to manage pictures of you and your friends by uploading them all to the app, where Facebook's could identify who's in each photo and let you share them with friends.

Facebook shut down the fitness app Moves, the calling app Hello and the positivity-focused teen app tbh in July 2018. The world's largest social network nuked its Snapchat clone Lifestage and Groups apps in August 2017.

The Newsreading app Paper was shut down by the social media giant in 2016. Slingshot, Rooms and Riff, along with the Facebook Creative Labs unit all ended in December 2015.

