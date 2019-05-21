May 21, 2019

Subtropical storm Andrea jumps the gun as the first storm of 2019 Atlantic season

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Subtropical storm Andrea jumps the gun as the first storm of 2019 Atlantic season
The storm was just forming when the Suomi NPP satellite captured this image on May 20, 2019. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

Andrea becomes the first subtropical storm for the 2019 season although we are two weeks short of the official start date of June 1. This storm was first spotted on Monday, May 20, 2019 forming over the western Atlantic.

At present the storm is located 295 miles west southwest of Bermuda and is moving north at 5 knots. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts extending outward up to 60 miles from the . Bermuda is within the zone of coverage for this storm, although at present there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The is expected to veer northeast later today. On the forecast track, the center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest and south of Bermuda during the next day or two.

Little change in is forecast today, followed by weakening late tonight. Andrea is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

Explore further

NASA finds Nadine a compact tropical storm
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Subtropical storm Andrea jumps the gun as the first storm of 2019 Atlantic season (2019, May 21) retrieved 21 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-subtropical-storm-andrea-gun-atlantic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New study about the rise in global sea levels

7 hours ago

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 19, 2019

15/05/2019 am, M7.5 New Ireland, PNG

May 19, 2019

Heat Storage Capacity of CO2 molecules

May 18, 2019

Why does air rise in the water cycle?

May 18, 2019

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

May 14, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration