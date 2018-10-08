NASA finds Nadine a compact tropical storm

October 10, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA finds Nadine a compact tropical storm
At 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 UTC) on Oct. 10, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite revealed that Nadine is a compact tropical storm in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Storm Nadine in the Eastern Atlantic that revealed it was a compact storm.

At 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 UTC) on Oct. 10 the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite obtained a visible light image of Tropical Storm Nadine that showed a small storm with clouds tightly circling the center. The National Hurricane Center or NHC noted that tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center. That makes the storm about 160 miles (260 km) in diameter.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nadine was located near latitude 12.6 degrees north and longitude 31.6 degrees west. That's about 505 miles (815 km) west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Nadine is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 kph), and a northwest to north-northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 kph) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is anticipated today, with weakening likely by tomorrow.  Nadine is forecast to dissipate over the weekend.

Explore further: NASA sees the development of Eastern Atlantic Tropical Storm Nadine

Related Stories

NASA tracking Hurricane Olivia's track toward Hawaii

September 10, 2018

Hurricane Olivia moved from the Eastern Pacific into the Central Pacific and is expected to affect Hawaii. NASA's Aqua satellite the northeast and southwestern quadrants of the storm to be the most powerful on Sept. 10.

Recommended for you

EU forests can't help climate fight: study

October 10, 2018

Europe cannot rely on its forests to help ward off the effects of climate change, experts warned Wednesday, calling instead for nations to protect their natural resources against the warming planet.

Wind holds key to climate change turnaround

October 10, 2018

Antarctica has a current that circles the landmass as part of the Southern Ocean. This current is called the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. When the westerly winds strengthen during the Southern Hemisphere's summer, waters ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.