NASA finds Nadine a compact tropical storm

At 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 UTC) on Oct. 10, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite revealed that Nadine is a compact tropical storm in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Credit: NASA/NRL NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Storm Nadine in the Eastern Atlantic that revealed it was a compact storm.

At 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 UTC) on Oct. 10 the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite obtained a visible light image of Tropical Storm Nadine that showed a small storm with clouds tightly circling the center. The National Hurricane Center or NHC noted that tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center. That makes the storm about 160 miles (260 km) in diameter.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nadine was located near latitude 12.6 degrees north and longitude 31.6 degrees west. That's about 505 miles (815 km) west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Nadine is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 kph), and a northwest to north-northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 kph) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is anticipated today, with weakening likely by tomorrow. Nadine is forecast to dissipate over the weekend.

