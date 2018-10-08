NASA sees the development of Eastern Atlantic Tropical Storm Nadine

October 10, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
On Oct. 9, 2018, the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi satellite provided a visible look at newly formed Tropical Storm Nadine, located off of Africa's west coast. Credit: NASA Worldview

As Hurricane Michael barrels toward the U.S. states along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, and Tropical Storm Leslie lingers in the Central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Nadine has formed off the west coast of Africa in the far eastern Atlantic. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of the new named storm.

On Oct. 9, the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi satellite provided a visible look at Tropical Storm Nadine. The bulk of storms were east to south of center and wrapping into the low-level center.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center noted st 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on Oct. 9 the center of Tropical Storm Nadine was located near latitude 10.5 North, longitude 30.0 West. That's about 480 miles (770 km) southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Nadine is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 kph), and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A motion toward the northwest at a similar forward speed is on Wednesday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 12. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center noted that additional strengthening is forecast through Wednesday, with weakening expected to begin by early Thursday. Nadine is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Friday.

