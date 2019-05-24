May 24, 2019

Researchers perform simple calculations by shining light patterns through a translucent cube

by McMaster University

Nature inspires a novel new form of computing, using light
McMaster researcher Fariha Mahmood uses new computing technology by shining patterned bands of light through a polymer cube. Credit: McMaster University

McMaster researchers have developed a simple and highly novel form of computing by shining patterned bands of light and shadow through different facets of a polymer cube and reading the combined results that emerge.

The material in the cube reads and reacts intuitively to the in much the same way a plant would turn to the sun, or a cuttlefish would change the color of its skin.

The researchers are graduate students in chemistry supervised by Kalaichelvi Saravanamuttu, an associate professor of chemistry and whose lab focuses on ideas inspired by natural biological systems.

The researchers were able to use their new process to perform simple addition and subtraction questions.

"These are autonomous that respond to stimuli and do intelligent operations," says Saravanamuttu. "We're very excited to be able to do addition and subtraction this way, and we are thinking of ways to do other computational functions."

The researchers' work, published today in the journal Nature Communications, represents a completely new form of computing, one they say holds the promise of complex and useful functions yet to be imagined, possibly organized along the structures of neural networks.

The form of computing is highly localized, needs no and operates completely within the .

The technology is part of a branch of chemistry called nonlinear dynamics, and uses materials designed and manufactured to produce specific reactions to light.

A researcher shines layered stripes of light through the top and sides of a tiny, glass case holding the amber-coloured polymer, itself roughly the size of a die used in a board game. The polymer starts as a liquid and transforms to a gel in reaction to the light.

A neutral carrier beam passes through the cube from the back, toward a camera that reads the results, as refracted by the material in the cube, whose components form spontaneously into thousands of filaments that react to the to produce a new three-dimensional pattern that expresses the outcome.

"We don't want to compete with existing computing technologies," says co-author Fariha Mahmood, a master's student in chemistry. "We're trying to build materials with more intelligent, sophisticated responses."

Explore further

Shining a light on ... light
More information: Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-10166-4
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by McMaster University
Citation: Researchers perform simple calculations by shining light patterns through a translucent cube (2019, May 24) retrieved 24 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-simple-patterns-translucent-cube.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

I Want to Remove a KTP Crystal's Coating

5 hours ago

What is knowing the Tension Force good for?

8 hours ago

Possible to prove mathematically that the football spot was bad?

10 hours ago

Theories and their domains of applicability?

16 hours ago

Calculating a distributed IR source radiant flux

16 hours ago

Usage of absorption and magnitude mode spectra in nuclear magnetic resonance

May 20, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration