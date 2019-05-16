May 16, 2019

Pinterest reports smaller 1Q loss but guidance drags stock

Pinterest, fresh off its initial public offering, posted a loss for the first three months of the year that was larger than analysts were expecting, though revenue was slightly stronger. Its revenue outlook, though, was below expectations and its shares slumped in after-hours trading.

The company, which runs a digital pinboard and shopping tool, said Thursday that its was $41.4 million, or 33 cents per share, in the January-March period. It says revenue grew 54% to $202 million from $131 million. The quarter's adjusted loss was 32 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $200.7 million according to FactSet.

People use Pinterest to search for and collect, or "pin," ideas for weddings, home decor, recipes, fashion and other categories.

Explore further

LinkedIn reports 3Q loss but sales climb

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Pinterest reports smaller 1Q loss but guidance drags stock (2019, May 16) retrieved 16 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-pinterest-smaller-1q-loss-guidance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is this an allowed solution? - 2nd order harmonic oscillation

6 hours ago

Need help with statics problem -- Structure to hold 1300 pounds

11 hours ago

Yaw, pitch and roll vs. azimuth and elevation

May 11, 2019

Force of a sound wave

May 10, 2019

Transient heat transfer in a cylinder with internal heating

May 09, 2019

Drag coefficent of a person on a slide

May 03, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration