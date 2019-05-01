May 1, 2019

Deciphering seed dispersal decisions of agouti rodents

by University of Connecticut

This Animal Bit onto ‘Science Cookies’ and Revealed Data
An experiment using artificial seeds, or 'cookies,' with peanuts hidden inside provided valuable information about how mammals make seed dispersal decisions based on certain seed traits. Credit: Yesenia Carrero /UConn Illustration

Much like the squirrels and chipmunks in deciduous climates, there is a cat-sized creature in tropical regions that practices scatter hoarding – burying the seeds they find if they don't eat them right away.

A team of University of Connecticut researchers recently dug into the seed decision-making process of a rodent in Costa Rica, called an agouti, in order to learn more about their seed dispersal activities. In , these animals contribute substantially to seed survival and new .

"Agoutis find seeds and either eat or bury them, but what is their thought process? Is it random?" says Erin Kuprewicz, who led the research with Carlos García‐Robledo, both assistant professors of ecology and evolutionary biology.

It turns out that these cute "guinea pigs on stilts" are making a number of complex decisions when deciding to eat or scatter-hoard seeds.

Researchers pursued the investigation with a half-baked idea: Make polymer clay artificial seeds, or "cookies," of various sizes, with peanuts hidden inside, and affix bright pink strings onto them. Then distribute the "cookies" and track their dispersal by locating the strings after the agoutis have carried them off.

Some of the cookies also had a coating of bitter-tasting tannins, so the researchers could learn if the agoutis have taste preferences.

The agoutis bit.

The researchers found that agoutis hid the cookies preferentially, depending on size. Since larger seeds require more energy to carry further for hoarding, the number of seeds dispersed furthest was fewer than that of small seeds eaten closer to the source.

They also found that cookies coated in bitter-tasting tannins didn't deter the hungry rodents, which belong to the genus Dasyprocta.

This Animal Bit onto ‘Science Cookies’ and Revealed Data
Credit: Yesenia Carrero /UConn Illustration

"We weren't sure if the agoutis would be interested in these artificial seeds," says Kuprewicz, "but they were, and we were able to track what they did with them in exceptional detail."

The findings, published in the journal Ecosphere, made waves in social media because of the clever use of creations dubbed "science cookies."

Kuprewicz says the experiment provided valuable information about how mammals make decisions based on certain traits. "These choices can scale up dramatically to affect the species compositions of tropical forests and the animal and that live there," she says.

The study was done in southern Costa Rica between August 2014 and 2015, on the grounds of the Wilson Botanical Garden.

Explore further

Have thieving rodents saved tropical trees?
More information: Erin K. Kuprewicz et al. Deciphering seed dispersal decisions: Size, not tannin content, drives seed fate and survival in a tropical forest, Ecosphere (2019). DOI: 10.1002/ecs2.2551
Journal information: Ecosphere

Provided by University of Connecticut
Citation: Deciphering seed dispersal decisions of agouti rodents (2019, May 1) retrieved 1 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-deciphering-seed-dispersal-decisions-agouti.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New System Generates Speech from Brain Physiology

12 hours ago

Researchers discover gene variants that regulate appetite and protect against obesity

16 hours ago

Parietal eyelid(s) 'across' or 'up/down'?

Apr 28, 2019

Are cyanobacteria aerobic or anaerobic?

Apr 28, 2019

"Ethics and Liabilities of Medical DNA Sequencing" -- Symposium

Apr 28, 2019

Steel chisels cutting wood and bone

Apr 26, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration