May 6, 2019

Da Vinci's hand impairment caused by nerve damage, not stroke, suggests new study

by SAGE Publications

da vinci
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A fainting episode causing traumatic nerve damage affecting his right hand could be why Leonardo da Vinci's painting skills were hampered in his late career. While the impairment affected his ability to hold palettes and brushes to paint with his right hand, he was able to continue teaching and drawing with his left hand. Most authors have believed that the origin of da Vinci's right hand palsy was related to a stroke.

Doctors writing in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine now report a different conclusion after analysing a 16th-century drawing of an elderly da Vinci, together with a biography and an engraving of the Renaissance polymath artist and inventor in earlier years.

The authors, Dr. Davide Lazzeri, a specialist in plastic reconstructive and at the Villa Salaria Clinic in Rome, and Dr. Carlo Rossi, a specialist in neurology at the Hospital of Pontedera, focused on a portrait of da Vinci drawn with red chalk attributed to 16th-century Lombard artist Giovan Ambrogio Figino. The drawing is a rare rendering of da Vinci's right arm in folds of bandage-like clothing, with his right suspended in a stiff, contracted position.

Dr. Lazzeri said, "Rather than depicting the typical clenched hand seen in post-stroke muscular spasticity, the picture suggests an alternative diagnosis such as ulnar palsy, commonly known as claw hand."

He suggests that a syncope, or faint, is more likely to have taken place than a stroke, during which da Vinci might have sustained acute trauma of his right upper limb, developing ulnar palsy. The ulnar nerve runs from the shoulder to little finger, and manages almost all the intrinsic hand muscles that allow fine motor movements.

While an acute cardiovascular event may have been the cause of da Vinci's death, his hand impairment was not associated with or further motor impairment, meaning a stroke was unlikely. Dr. Lazzeri said: "This may explain why he left numerous paintings incomplete, including the Mona Lisa, during the last five years of his career as a painter while he continued teaching and drawing."

Explore further

Researchers prove Leonardo Da Vinci was ambidextrous
More information: Davide Lazzeri et al, The right hand palsy of Leonardo da Vinci (1452–1519): new insights on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of his death, Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine (2019). DOI: 10.1177/0141076819848115
Journal information: Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine

Provided by SAGE Publications
Citation: Da Vinci's hand impairment caused by nerve damage, not stroke, suggests new study (2019, May 6) retrieved 6 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-da-vinci-impairment-nerve.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cyclone Fani - SOS alert in India

May 04, 2019

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

May 04, 2019

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

May 01, 2019

Marsquake Identification

Apr 26, 2019

New Deccan Trap turns out to be downed power line

Apr 22, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

Apr 19, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration