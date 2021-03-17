The Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine is an open peer-reviewed medical journal. It is the flagship journal of the Royal Society of Medicine with full editorial independence. its continuous publication history dates back to 1907, although it continues a publication legacy dating back to 1809. The present editor in chief is Kamran Abbasi, a former deputy and acting editor at BMJ. Abbasi was appointed in July 2005, following the retirement of Robin Fox who was editor for just under 10 years. The journal commenced publication under its current name in 1978, as a renaming of the Proceedings of the Royal Society of Medicine, which had itself been in continuous publication since 1907. It thus has a continuous volume numbering dating back to 1908. The Proceedings were established following the amalgamation of the Royal Medical and Chirurgical Society with a number of other medical bodies into the Royal Society of Medicine in 1907 and preceded by Medico-Chirurgical Transactions (1807-1907).

Publisher Royal Society of Medicine Country United Kingdom History 1809-present Website http://www.jrsm.org/ Impact factor 1.402 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA