May 23, 2019

Barcelona taxi drivers to lodge legal case against Uber

Barcelona taxi drivers took strike action in January
Barcelona taxi drivers took strike action in January

A Barcelona-based association of taxi drivers on Thursday announced it would lodge a legal complaint against ride-hailing services Uber and Cabify for fraud and other offences.

In all the Elite Taxi group, which represents 2,000 , will take on 11 firms and 15 individuals, as well as US-based Uber and Spanish company Cabify, according to Alberto Alvarez, spokesman for the association.

The legal complaint, to be lodged in Madrid next week, is just the latest attempt by registered taxi drivers in several countries to stop using the new, less regulated, services which they believe provide .

The accusations will include fraud but also money-laundering, tax infringements and flouting workers' rights.

Rideshare companies maintain that drivers are able to thrive and maintain work flexibility, and that their business model would not work if drivers were treated as wage-based employees.

In late 2017, the Elite Taxi association obtained a judicial victory when the European Court of Justice ruled that Uber is an ordinary transportation company instead of just an online app and should be regulated as such.

Last year Spanish went on strike for several days, calling in the authorities to restrain the activities of the ride-hailing operators.

In several Spanish cities, including Valencia and Barcelona, new rules have been adopted including requiring customers of ride-hailing services to book a ride at least 15 minutes in advance.

Explore further

Uber, Cabify stop services in Barcelona due to tighter laws

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Barcelona taxi drivers to lodge legal case against Uber (2019, May 23) retrieved 23 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-barcelona-taxi-drivers-lodge-legal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Heat transfer between double window panes

11 hours ago

Is this an allowed solution? - 2nd order harmonic oscillation

May 19, 2019

Spring constant that withstands 110 kg

May 18, 2019

Need help with statics problem -- Structure to hold 1300 pounds

May 16, 2019

Yaw, pitch and roll vs. azimuth and elevation

May 11, 2019

Force of a sound wave

May 10, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration