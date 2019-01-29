Uber, Cabify stop services in Barcelona due to tighter laws

January 31, 2019
Uber

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Cabify say they will stop operating in Barcelona after the regional government in northeastern Spain passed tighter regulations.

Uber says in a statement Thursday that the law requiring users of the ride-hailing apps to contract services 15 minutes beforehand was "totally incompatible with the immediacy of on-demand services."

The regional government of Catalonia is imposing the restriction after taxi drivers went on strike for several days in Barcelona. The included blocking a major boulevard and trashing cars used by ride-hailing companies.

Cabify says that it is disappointed that authorities "gave in to the pressure and demands of the taxi sector."

Taxi drivers are striking in Madrid for similar restrictions on ride-hailing services.

Explore further: Spanish taxi strike against app services spreads to Madrid

Related Stories

Uber threatens to pull back from Barcelona

January 23, 2019

Uber on Wednesday threatened to pull back from Barcelona after the regional government unveiled new regulations which will severely restrict ride-hailing services, as taxis upped the pressure with a restive strike.

Recommended for you

Chinese rover finds lunar nights 'colder than expected'

January 31, 2019

China's lunar lander has woken from a freezing fortnight-long hibernation to find night-time temperatures on the moon's dark side are colder than previously thought, the national space agency said Thursday.

Study finds billion-year superocean cycles in Earth's history

January 31, 2019

Curtin researchers believe that ancient supercontinents formed and then fell apart through alternating cycles spanning hundreds of millions of years that involved superoceans being swallowed and the restructuring of the Earth's ...

To observe photoswitches, stick on a platinum atom

January 31, 2019

Advances with photoswitches could lead to a smartphone that's soft and flexible and shaped like a hand so you can wear it as a glove, for example. Or a paper-thin computer screen that you can roll up like a window shade when ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.