May 7, 2019 report

Analysis of remains in ancient gravesite gives insight into Neolithic history in Poland

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Analysis of remains in ancient gravesite gives insight into Neolithic history in Poland
The Late Neolithic mass grave at Koszyce, Poland. Credit: Piotr Wodarczak

A large team of researchers from across Europe and the U.K. has learned more about Neolithic history in Poland by studying the remains of people buried in a mass grave in a southern part of the country. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes the results of DNA testing they conducted on the remains and what they found.

Back in 2011, a was discovered near the southern Polish village of Koszyce. Prior research dated the remains to the Bronze Age. In this new effort, the researchers have conducted DNA testing on the remains of those found in the grave.

The researchers report that they found the remains of 15 people—men, women and children—all from approximately 2880 to 2776 BCE. Items found in the gravesite alongside the suggested that the remains were from the Globular Amphora culture. They also found that the people all belonged to four core families. They noted that the were not related to one another, suggesting that they had once belonged to another group. Of the eight men found in the gravesite, four were half-brothers and the others shared second-degree relationship links.

The researchers noted that a large proportion of older men seemed to be missing from the gravesite, suggesting they were away when a massacre occurred. The males in the grave were young, and only one of them had sired a child, which was also buried in the grave. In sharp contrast, the women were all mostly over 30 years of age, and four of them were mothers of children in the grave. The bodies were placed in the graves in significant ways, the researchers note, suggesting the men had returned, found their families dead and had buried them.

DNA testing also confirmed that all 15 of the dead belonged to the Sphere Amphora culture. The researchers theorize that people from the Corded Ware likely encountered the Sphere Amphora people as they sought to expand their range. They further speculate that the two groups were likely unknown to one another because there was no shared DNA in the victims.

Explore further

Bones found in Roman-era grave in London may be Asian
More information: Unraveling ancestry, kinship, and violence in a Late Neolithic mass grave, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1820210116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Analysis of remains in ancient gravesite gives insight into Neolithic history in Poland (2019, May 7) retrieved 7 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-analysis-ancient-gravesite-insight-neolithic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M 7.1 Quake Estrn PNG coming in NOW

19 hours ago

Cyclone Fani - SOS alert in India

May 04, 2019

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

May 04, 2019

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

May 01, 2019

Marsquake Identification

Apr 26, 2019

New Deccan Trap turns out to be downed power line

Apr 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration