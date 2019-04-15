April 15, 2019

Volkswagen unveils fully-electric SUV for China market

by The Associated Press

Volkswagen is planning to release a fully-electric SUV in China which could compete with Tesla's Model X.

The German automaker said Sunday the ID. ROOMZZ will be unveiled at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show and will be available in 2021.

Volkswagen says the zero-emission vehicle can go approximately 450 kilometers (280 miles) before the battery has to be recharged. The includes a fully-automatic driving mode which allows seats to be rotated 25 to create a lounge-like atmosphere.

The announcement comes one month after Volkswagen's former CEO Martin Winterkorn was charged by U.S. regulators with defrauding investors during its massive diesel emissions scandal.

Volkswagen has said it will boost electric vehicle production to 22 million over the next decade. It made fewer than 50,000 battery-only vehicles last year.

Explore further

Volkswagen vows to build 22 million e-cars over next decade

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Volkswagen unveils fully-electric SUV for China market (2019, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-volkswagen-unveils-fully-electric-suv-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Orbital Slingshot and Conservation of Momentum Confusion

3 hours ago

Wavelength of photons

3 hours ago

What makes a light source "brighter?"

5 hours ago

Extend Magnetic Field Density from magnetic object's surface?

9 hours ago

Why can an electron go through PVC insulator

13 hours ago

Can Fleming's left hand rule be used for induced currents?

16 hours ago

More from General Physics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration