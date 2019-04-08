April 8, 2019

Video: Staying fit in space

by European Space Agency

Managing the health of astronauts orbiting Earth at 28 000 km/h is a challenge, but how will we equip astronauts to stay healthy and deal with any medical emergencies during missions to the Moon or Mars?

ESA flight surgeon Sergi Vaquer Araujo discusses how space medicine experts instil astronauts with the skills and knowledge needed to stay healthy on the International Space Station today, as ESA investigates new technologies that could benefit people on Earth.

The United Nations World Health Organization marks World Health Day on 7 April every year. The third Sustainable Development Goal underlines the right to health: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. On-orbit research, and can help improve health on Earth by monitoring our environment, helping track disease, improving diagnostics, and working on new medicines among other things. The UN is also focusing particularly this year on universal health coverage.

Credit: European Space Agency

Explore further

Martian soil detox could lead to new medicines
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: Staying fit in space (2019, April 8) retrieved 8 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-video-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Local Group

3 hours ago

A new kind of radio transient: ERBs, by Ali Frolop et al.

4 hours ago

Gravitationally bound galaxies

5 hours ago

Any new news from Parker?

10 hours ago

Probability distribution of angle of asteroid entry to the atmosphere

22 hours ago

Space Stuff and Launch Info

Apr 07, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration