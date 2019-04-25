April 25, 2019

Video: How to get rid of that skunk smell?

by American Chemical Society

How to get rid of that skunk smell? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Skunks are nocturnal animals that prefer to keep to themselves.

However, when they sense danger, this lurking purveyor of biochemical warfare unleashes its primary defense mechanism: a nasty-smelling spray.

Similar to tear gas, the scent is so strong it can can cause your eyes to start dripping and make you nauseous.

This week on Reactions, get ready for some stinky chemistry as we take a closer look at the compounds that give skunk its distinctively horrendous odor:

Explore further

Can my dog's run-in with a skunk cause worse problems than the odor?
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: How to get rid of that skunk smell? (2019, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-video-skunk.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Galvanic cell - open circuit voltage and EMF

3 hours ago

Why do we study or learn about ideal gases?

6 hours ago

Help searching for SAMs (self-assembling monolayers) for a project

Apr 24, 2019

How did 19th century scientists measure atomic and molecular weight?

Apr 21, 2019

Entalphy Of Formation

Apr 18, 2019

Methanol test

Apr 15, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration