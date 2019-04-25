Video: How to get rid of that skunk smell?

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Skunks are nocturnal animals that prefer to keep to themselves.

However, when they sense danger, this lurking purveyor of biochemical warfare unleashes its primary defense mechanism: a nasty-smelling spray.

Similar to tear gas, the scent is so strong it can can cause your eyes to start dripping and make you nauseous.

