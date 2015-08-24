August 24, 2015

Can my dog's run-in with a skunk cause worse problems than the odor?

by Elizabeth Rozanski, Tufts University

Skunks are very common throughout much of the United States. Their scent glands, located near the tail, serve as the primary defense for these nocturnal animals. Although online sources associate "skunking" with a variety of alarming health problems, these rarely (if ever) have been shown to happen. One reported case blames skunk spray as the cause of death, but it's unclear if there were other factors at play.

Most skunkings occur when an off-leash pet corners a . Because this usually happens to dogs chasing a skunk, they tend to get sprayed in the face. A direct hit to the mouth can cause salivation and possibly mouth ulcers, but no permanent health issues. If the spray gets in the eyes, it can cause tearing and possibly superficial ulcerations, but again, no permanent damage.

However, pets, particularly large dogs, can smell horrible for a long time—and the smell will come back if they get wet. The odor is not harmful, and owners can use a homemade concoction to get rid of it. Mix together one quart of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide, one-quarter cup of baking soda and one to two teaspoons of liquid dishwashing soap. Lather the fur with this solution and let it sit for five minutes; then rinse and repeat if needed. The solution needs to be prepared right before use, and be aware that it can bleach fabrics. It is potentially flammable, so avoid candles or smoking. Commercial products also work well.

A more major concern is that skunks have been known to carry rabies. It's actually the sign of a healthy skunk to be able to spray a potential predator, so if skunking occurs at night or at dawn, it's exceedingly unlikely that the animal is rabid. Nonetheless, always check with your veterinarian after a pet has been sprayed to determine whether a rabies vaccination booster is in order.

Provided by Tufts University

Citation: Can my dog's run-in with a skunk cause worse problems than the odor? (2015, August 24) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-dog-run-in-skunk-worse-problems.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Protect yourself and your pet from rising threat of rabies
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)