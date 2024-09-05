Tufts University is a private research university located in Medford/Somerville, near Boston, Massachusetts. The university is organized into ten schools, including two undergraduate programs and eight graduate divisions, on four campuses in Massachusetts and on the eastern border of France. The university emphasizes active citizenship and public service in all of its disciplines more than any peer school and is well known for its internationalism and study abroad programs. Among its schools is the United States' oldest graduate school of international relations, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Address 28 Sawyer Avenue, Medford, Massachusetts, United States of America 02155 Website http://now.tufts.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tufts_University

