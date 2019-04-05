April 5, 2019

Video: Preserving satellite data

by European Space Agency

earth
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Satellites provide vast quantities of data. While these data are processed and used by scientists and analysts to understand and monitor Earth, they are also carefully archived.

Through its Heritage Data Programme, ESA ensures the preservation of and access to archived Earth observation data for scientists, and value-adding companies. This allows us to look back at the history of planet Earth, and plan for the future.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency
