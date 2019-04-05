Video: Preserving satellite data
Satellites provide vast quantities of data. While these data are processed and used by scientists and analysts to understand and monitor Earth, they are also carefully archived.
Through its Heritage Data Programme, ESA ensures the preservation of and access to archived Earth observation satellite data for scientists, policy makers and value-adding companies. This allows us to look back at the history of planet Earth, and plan for the future.
