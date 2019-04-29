April 29, 2019

Toyota to assemble Lexus in Canada: Trudeau

The new Lexus NX luxury SUV is unveilded at the Toyota Cambridge plant in Cambridge, Ontario, on April 29, 2019
Japanese automaker Toyota will assemble two models of its Lexus in Canada starting in 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday.

It will be the first time that the Lexus NX and NX hybrid sport utility vehicles are produced outside of Japan, Trudeau said.

He told a news conference the Cambridge, Ontario assembly plant 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Toronto would supply the Canadian and US markets.

Toyoto announced last year it would invest Can$1.4 billion (US$1 billion) in its two Ontario facilities, in Cambridge and in nearby Woodstock, which assembles its RAV4 vehicles.

It plans to concentrate its North American production of hybrid vehicles in the province. Ottawa also pitched in Can$110 million.

The two assembly lines can build over 500,000 vehicles annually, making Toyota the largest automotive manufacturer in Canada.

