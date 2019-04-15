Need for social skills helped shape modern human face
The modern human face is distinctively different to that of our near relatives and now researchers believe its evolution may have been partly driven by our need for good social skills.
As large-brained, short-faced hominins, our faces are different from other, now extinct hominins (such as the Neanderthals) and our closest living relatives (bonobos and chimpanzees), but how and why did the modern human face evolve this way?
A new review published in Nature Ecology and Evolution and authored by a team of international experts, including researchers from the University of York, traces changes in the evolution of the face from the early African hominins to the appearance of modern human anatomy.
They conclude that social communication has been somewhat overlooked as a factor underlying the modern human facial form. Our faces should be seen as the result of a combination of biomechanical, physiological and social influences, the authors of the study say.
The researchers suggest that our faces evolved not only due to factors such as diet and climate, but possibly also to provide more opportunities for gesture and nonverbal communication—vital skills for establishing the large social networks which are believed to have helped Homo sapiens to survive.
"We can now use our faces to signal more than 20 different categories of emotion via the contraction or relaxation of muscles", says Paul O'Higgins, Professor of Anatomy at the Hull York Medical School and the Department of Archaeology at the University of York. "It's unlikely that our early human ancestors had the same facial dexterity as the overall shape of the face and the positions of the muscles were different."
Instead of the pronounced brow ridge of other hominins, humans developed a smooth forehead with more visible, hairy eyebrows capable of a greater range of movement. This, alongside our faces becoming more slender, allows us to express a wide range of subtle emotions—including recognition and sympathy.
"We know that other factors such as diet, respiratory physiology and climate have contributed to the shape of the modern human face, but to interpret its evolution solely in terms of these factors would be an oversimplification," Professor O'Higgins adds.
The human face has been partly shaped by the mechanical demands of feeding and over the past 100,000 years our faces have been getting smaller as our developing ability to cook and process food led to a reduced need for chewing.
This facial shrinking process has become particularly marked since the agricultural revolution, as we switched from being hunter gatherers to agriculturalists and then to living in cities—lifestyles that led to increasingly pre-processed foods and less physical effort.
"Softer modern diets and industrialised societies may mean that the human face continues to decrease in size", says Professor O'Higgins. "There are limits on how much the human face can change however, for example breathing requires a sufficiently large nasal cavity."
"However, within these limits, the evolution of the human face is likely to continue as long as our species survives, migrates and encounters new environmental, social and cultural conditions."
Explore further
User comments
Tribes with greater internal cohesion coupled with external animosity and aggression consistently prevailed in competition. Group selection replaced natural selection.
The wholly artificial demands of tribal living in the context of technology required us to deny our animal urges in favor of those which benefitted the tribe.
"The killing-off of relatively feeble tribes, or tribes relatively wanting in endurance, or courage, or sagacity, or power of co-operation, must have tended ever to maintain, and occasionally to increase, the amounts of life-preserving powers possessed by men... A no less important benefit bequeathed by war, has been the formation of large societies." spencer 1873
-As cited in the excellent essay
'Human Evolution and the Origin of War: a Darwinian Heritage
by J.M.G. van der Dennen; Center for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Groningen, the Netherlands'
http://rint.recht...rid2.htm
-The author doesnt distinguish between evolution and domestication. But the artificial environment wich created todays human is undeniable.
Changes in jaw & bone structure are much more influenced by nutrition & caloric intake than anything else. Especially during pregnancy.
Dental care & fluoride in public water & immunizations & birth control.
I mention skull shapes separately except for deliberate skill deformation practices.
Usually the causes were unskilled birthing practices, damaging the newborn.
But overall, this is a complex subject. With addituibal contributions from diseases &
defective XY chromosomes,
Violence against pregnant women as well as accidents.
With plenty of opportunities for accumulative causes.
Wearing shoes cut down to getting hookworm.
While increasing the chances for stumbling & falling down.
I think I am a good example of the physiological effects combing genes & diet.
I bear a strong family resemblance to my Father & paternal Grandfather.
& from old photos, similar to their progenitors.
Except for three items. My size & weight is above normal for my Father's side of my genes including modern cousins.
At my advanced age, I still have a full, lush head of hair. & if I had any less melanin. I'd be am Albino!
The first was a better than average diet the last couple of generations. Than normal for an old-line impoverished Hillbilly family.
On a controlled diet, I still probably consume twice the calories of my great-grandfathers.
I acquired my height & head of hair from my Mother's Father. Who was a big Dutch Seaman.
My constant sunburn is courtesy of my Mother's Mother.
A Karelian-Finn peasant, sold into America.
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more