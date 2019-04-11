April 11, 2019

Scientist superstar Katie Bouman designed algorithm for black hole image

The Event Horizon Telescope project provided the first ever image of a black hole and its fiery halo
The Event Horizon Telescope project provided the first ever image of a black hole and its fiery halo

Anonymous to the public just days ago, a US computer scientist named Katie Bouman has become an overnight sensation due to her role in developing a computer algorithm that allowed researchers to take the world's first image of a black hole.

"I'm so excited that we finally get to share what we have been working on for the past year!" the 29 year-old Bouman, a postdoctoral researcher at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, gushed on her Facebook account Wednesday after the image was published.

The term "black hole" refers to a point in space where matter is so compressed that it creates a gravity field from which even light cannot escape. The massive black hole in the photo released Wednesday is 50 million light years away at the center of a galaxy known as M87.

While the existence of have been long known, the phenomenon proved impossible to witness.

In 2016, Bouman developed an algorithm named CHIRP to sift through a true mountain of data gathered by the Event Horizon Telescope project from telescopes around the world to create an image.

The volume of data—four petabytes (4 million billion bytes)—was contained in a mountain of computer hard drives weighing several hundred pounds that had to be physically transported to the Haystack Observatory in Westford, Massachusetts, operated by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

To guarantee the accuracy of the image, the Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysics Center, operated by Harvard University, gave the data to four different teams. Each team independently used the algorithm to obtain an image.

After a month of work, the four groups presented their results to the other teams.

"That was the happiest moment I've ever had [when] I saw all the other teams had images that were very similar, with the lower half brighter than the top half. It was amazing to see everyone got that," Bouman told The Wall Street Journal.

"No one algorithm or person made this image," wrote Bouman, who in the fall will begin work as an assistant professor at the California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech).

"It required the amazing talent of a team of scientists from around the globe and years of hard work to develop the instrument, data processing, imaging methods, and analysis techniques that were necessary to pull off this seemingly impossible feat," she said on Facebook.

"It has been truly an honor, and I am so lucky to have had the opportunity to work with you all."

Explore further

First black hole photo confirms Einstein's theory of relativity

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Scientist superstar Katie Bouman designed algorithm for black hole image (2019, April 11) retrieved 11 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-scientist-superstar-katie-bouman-algorithm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
127 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Where has all the methane gone?

1 hour ago

Event Horizon Telescope Results Released Yesterday (April 10, 2019)

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

5 hours ago

Space Stuff and Launch Info

9 hours ago

First ever look at black hole?

10 hours ago

If photons can't escape a black hole, how come gravitons can?

10 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

danR
1 hour ago
Bouman is an obvoius frontman for the Soros-back DNC conspirecy agenst the coal-industry. She sticks a faked BH image among the 5 PETAbytes of data, and they all go "lookee-that, PROOF!". These fake sientists then get another 50 million in funding for their dellusions and sphirical-earth-frauduelent theory, and quid-pro-quo in return they sign anti-CO2 petitions cerculated by high preist of the anthropogenic global-warming cult Herr Doctor Profeser Al Gore, aided and abetted by AOC and her green-future zombies; and...
WHO STOLE MY PILLS?!
0
Report Block
Castrogiovanni
1 hour ago
I think we all know where this years Nobel for physics is going. I don't mean Katie, but the EHT team. I hope. Although Shep Doeleman deserves immense credit for putting all the pieces together, and keeping it together, there were too many people involved for the prize to go to one individual. Stick the million bucks into the funding pot, and get us a usable image of Sgr A*.
1
Report Block
danR
1 hour ago
I think we all know where this years Nobel for physics is going.
Maybe next year's. The deadline was in February.
0
Report Block
Castrogiovanni
1 hour ago
I think we all know where this years Nobel for physics is going.
Maybe next year's. The deadline was in February.


Bugger! Judging by the BBC documentary I watched, they likely knew exactly what they had by then. Still, 2020 it is!
0
Report Block
danR
55 minutes ago
Bugger! Judging by the BBC documentary I watched, they likely knew exactly what they had by then. Still, 2020 it is!
My one regret is that Stephen Hawking didn't quite make it to see that picture. I feel somewhat the same as when my father passed less than a year of their landing on the moon. He was a big space and sf fan.
But I've seen it. I've heard of these things since a teen, but could never know I'd see the image someday.
0
Report Block
granville583762
18 minutes ago
Scientist superstar Katie Bouman designed algorithms

Katie Bouman has the IT factor
she is the best speaker so far
enthusiastic
knowledgeable
intellectually manipulative, in that she does not hide the truths and untruths
Katie Bouman tells it as you see it
she has wiles
that guide you in her quest in making you believe in what she truelly believes in
what is fascinating
she took a range of images
astronomical, nature, still life, selfies
put them through the algorithm grinder and they all came out the same
not just that they came out the same
they all came out the same as Picci
even as she plied her exquisite wiles as she explained them coming out the same
that an astronomical image came out the same as a facebook selfie
she had expertly come to the end of her lecture
the problem Katie Bouman highlighted has still not gone away
The different separate Picci algorithms still look the same as the facebook selfie!
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration