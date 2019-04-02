April 2, 2019

Same properties, lower cost—Copper-based alternative for next-generation electronics

by Tohoku University

Same properties, lower cost
Copper nanopastes with low-temperature sintering property for printed electronics and die attachment. Credit: Kiyoshi Kanie

Japanese scientists have developed a technique to transform a copper-based substance into a material that mimics properties of precious and pricey metals such as gold and silver. The new medium, made of copper nanoparticles (very small copper-based structures) has promising applications in the production of electronic devices that would otherwise depend on expensive gold and silver counterparts. It is also suitable in the fabrication of electronic components using printing technologies that are recognized as environmentally friendly production methods. The study was published on January 29 in Scientific Reports.

The development of the Internet of Things (IoT) has quickly increased the demand for thin and wearable electronic devices. For example, IoT depends on communication between devices, which requires antennas that have so far required expensive gold and silver-based metal composites.

To date, existing techniques for the preparation of copper nanoparticles have not been ideal as they resulted in impurities attaching to the material. Since these impurities could only be removed via extremely , copper nanoparticles that were created at room were impure and thus could not solidify into usable parts. Until now, this has been one of the hurdles to creating a more cost-effective alternative to gold and silver parts in electronic devices.

The joint study between researchers at Tohoku University and Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd in Tokyo reports the successful synthesis of copper nanoparticles with the ability of solidifying at much lower temperatures while remaining pure. The team has altered the structure of the and rendered them more stable so that they do not degrade at low temperatures.

Same properties, lower cost
Copper nanopastes with low-temperature sintering property for printed electronics and die attachment. Credit: Kiyoshi Kanie

"Copper has been an attractive alternative material in the preparation of electric circuits. The most important part of using copper is altering it so that it solidifies at low temperatures. So far, that has been difficult because copper readily interacts with the moisture in the air and degrades, which turns into unstable nanoparticles. With the methods used in this study that alter the structure of the carbon and thereby making it more stable, we have successfully overcome this instability issue," adds Kiyoshi Kanie, Ph.D., associate professor at the Institute of Multidisciplinary Research for Advanced Materials of Tohoku University.

The researchers hope to expand the application of their copper-based beyond just electronics. They believe that this material will be useful in other sectors as well. "Our method effectively created nanoparticle-based that can be utilized in various types of on-demand flexible and wearable devices that can be fabricated easily via printing processes at a very low cost," Kanie adds.

Explore further

Electronics at the nanoscale: Challenges and opportunities for making metal nanowires
More information: Yoichi Kamikoriyama et al, Ambient Aqueous-Phase Synthesis of Copper Nanoparticles and Nanopastes with Low-Temperature Sintering and Ultra-High Bonding Abilities, Scientific Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-38422-5
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Tohoku University
Citation: Same properties, lower cost—Copper-based alternative for next-generation electronics (2019, April 2) retrieved 2 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-properties-costcopper-based-alternative-next-generation-electronics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
41 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Latex tutorial link

57 minutes ago

High dielectric strength, vacuum compatible glue

1 hour ago

What is the angular acceleration of this cylindrical system?

1 hour ago

Is there an AC Mains powered tire inflator? -- Updated

1 hour ago

Nuclear Doppler broadening of resonances

1 hour ago

I am Innocent Joseph

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration