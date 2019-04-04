April 4, 2019

See the moon photobomb saturn in an amazing capture

by David Dickinson, Universe Today

See the moon photobomb saturn in an amazing capture
Credit: Cory Schmitz

Welcome to Saturn as you've probably never seen it. It's always awe-inspiring to see the clockwork motion of the heavens transpire in real time. In a slow motion universe, occultations give us the chance to see the cosmos pull off a celestial hat-trick. This can appear as a split second-type of event—such as when the moon, a planet or an asteroid winks out a distant star—or transpire as a leisurely affair as the moon covers, then uncovers the disk of a planet.

We're in the midst of just such a series of occultations this year, as the passes in front of the planet Saturn for every lunation in 2019. Astrophotographer Cory Schmitz based in South Africa captured one of the best of the bunch during the recent March 31st occultation of Saturn by the moon, with stunning results.

But it wasn't easy. Ingress, marking the beginning of the occultation, occurred before sunrise, as the 40 percent illuminated waning passed in front of the ringed planet… but the end of the event at egress occurred after sunrise, against a low contrast blue sky.

"What a view it was!" Cory (photographingspace.com) says on his Instagram account. "I love these astro events: they get my blood pumping."

We can attest to just how hard it is to see +0.6 magnitude Saturn near the daytime moon, even with optical assistance. Venus and Jupiter are much easier targets, and the moon makes a great visual aid when the moon is nearby as a guide. We've even managed to see stars such as +0.8 magnitude Aldebaran near the moon using binoculars, just before a daytime occultation.

Explore further

Lunar occultation of Saturn
Source Universe Today
Citation: See the moon photobomb saturn in an amazing capture (2019, April 4) retrieved 4 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-moon-photobomb-saturn-amazing-capture.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question Regarding Linear Orders

19 minutes ago

Hello guys nice to meet you 👋

21 minutes ago

Do Prime Numbers Follow a Pattern?

23 minutes ago

MATLAB logical functions and selection structures

30 minutes ago

Nuclear binding FORCE or ENERGY?

31 minutes ago

How to use Lenz' law

32 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration