April 19, 2019

Honda slows Accord, Civic production as buyers shift to SUVs

Honda is slowing production of Accord and Civic cars as U.S. buyers continue to favor SUVs and trucks.

The Japanese automaker said Thursday that it will temporarily idle a second-shift production line in August at its Marysville, Ohio, , in part to prepare the factory to produce future . The shift is expected to resume production in several years.

The line being shut down produces about 55,000 vehicles a year, most of which are Accord sedans, Honda said. In addition, some production of the CR-V small SUV in Marysville will go to a factory in Greensburg, Indiana, where production of the compact Civic will be reduced.

While production is slowed in Marysville, Honda will update the plant's manufacturing capability to prepare for new technology including electric vehicles, Honda said in a statement.

There will be no layoffs, a company spokeswoman said, but Honda will offer voluntary buyouts to some employees.

The reduction also will affect production at engine and transmission plants in Ohio, Honda said.

Sales of the Accord this year are up 4.6% through March but fell nearly 10% last year. Civic sales are down nearly 5% so far this year to 78,185, according to Autodata Corp. They fell almost 14% last year.

CR-V sales, however, are up 6.4% through March to 87,280. Trucks and SUVs have made up almost 70% of U.S. new sales this year.

Explore further

Slow sales cause Honda to scrub natural gas, hybrid Civics

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Honda slows Accord, Civic production as buyers shift to SUVs (2019, April 19) retrieved 19 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-honda-accord-civic-production-buyers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Electric potential difference between a battery's terminal and the ground

56 minutes ago

Is Infinity Possible?

1 hour ago

Is mass same as matter?

3 hours ago

The difference in the binding energy per nucleon

3 hours ago

What is a 1-dimensional mirror?

5 hours ago

List of Conversion Factors

5 hours ago

More from General Physics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration