April 8, 2019

Melting glaciers causing sea levels to rise at ever greater rates

by University of Zurich

Melting glaciers in Russia's Arctic territory. This image shows the blue glaciers on the reddish-brown Franz Josef Land archipelago. The glaciers (blue) are covered with little or no snow (white), which is a clear indicator of significant loss of mass. Credit: Copernicus Sentinel data 2017

Melting ice sheets in Greenland and the Antarctic as well as ice melt from glaciers all over the world are causing sea levels to rise. Glaciers alone have lost more than 9 trillion tons of ice since 1961, raising water levels by 27 millimeters, an international research team under the lead of the University of Zurich has now found.

Glaciers have lost more than 9 trillion tons (that is 9,625,000,000,000 tons) of ice between 1961 and 2016, which has resulted in global sea levels rising by 27 millimeters in this period. The largest contributors were in Alaska, followed by the melting ice fields in Patagonia and glaciers in the Arctic regions. Glaciers in the European Alps, the Caucasus and New Zealand were also subject to significant ice loss; however, due to their relatively small glacierized areas, they played only a minor role when it comes to the rising global sea levels.

Combination of field observations and satellite measurements

For the new study, the international research team combined glaciological field observations with geodetic . The latter digitally measure the surface of the Earth, providing data on ice thickness changes at different points in time. The researchers were thus able to reconstruct changes in the ice thickness of more than 19,000 glaciers worldwide.

The researchers used a comprehensive database compiled by the World Glacier Monitoring Service maintained by a worldwide network of observers. The researchers combined this data with their own satellite analyses. "By combining these two measurement methods and having the new comprehensive dataset, we can estimate how much ice has been lost each year in all mountain regions since the 1960s," explains Michael Zemp, who led the study. "The glaciological measurements made in the field provide the annual fluctuations, while the satellite data allows us to determine overall ice loss over several years or decades."

Melting glaciers causing sea levels to rise at ever greater rates
Regional share of glaciers in sea-level rise from 1961 to 2016. Credit: Zemp

335 billion tons of ice lost each year

The global mass loss of glacier ice has increased significantly in the last 30 years, and currently amounts to 335 billion tons of lost ice each year. This corresponds to an increase in sea levels of almost one millimeter per year. "Globally, we lose about three times the ice volume stored in the entirety of the European Alps—every single year," says glaciologist Zemp. The melted ice of glaciers therefore accounts for 25 to 30 percent of the current increase in global sea levels. This ice loss of all glaciers roughly corresponds to the mass loss of Greenland's , and clearly exceeds that of the Antarctic.

More information: Global glacier mass changes and their contributions to sea-level rise from 1961 to 2016, Nature DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1071-0 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1071-0
Journal information: Nature

Provided by University of Zurich
Citation: Melting glaciers causing sea levels to rise at ever greater rates (2019, April 8) retrieved 8 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-glaciers-sea-greater.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
User comments

szore88
2 hours ago
Man they don't stop with this nonsense.
0
Report Block
MR166
1 hour ago
Oh the humanity !!!! That works out to 2 inches in 100 years. WOW in 10,000 years we will all be doing that backstroke. This just proves that there is WAY too much funding out there.
0
Report Block
JohnDonohue
1 hour ago
Stipulating that the facts here are true ...

... and without jumping to the conclusion that the rise in CO2 level is causing it all by itself ...

... why is this alarming? We are in the 12,000th year of a melt, AKA the Holocene interglacial. It is normal for ice to melt in an interglacial.

Yes, man-release GHG may be either a) accelerating the melt; or b) delaying the onset of the next glaciation. We might wish someday the melt was more, or lasted longer -- when ice 2 miles thick covers Chicago.
-1
Report Block
MR166
1 hour ago
I am willing to bet that the 27mm/50year figure is a power of 10 error made by one of their scientifically illiterate journalism students. The seas are rising about 3 mm/year or so and I would expect the majority of the rise is due to melting and not sea temperature increases.
0
Report Block
Castrogiovanni
1 hour ago
I would expect the majority of the rise is due to melting and not sea temperature increases.


Really? Where have you written this up?
0
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
13 minutes ago
Gosh I wish there was something we could do about all this. If its real that is.

Uh oh fidel is reporting me again sob snore
0
Report Block

