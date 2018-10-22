Geographers draw up an ice thickness map of Svalbard

October 25, 2018, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
Investigating glaciers in depth
Credit: Katrin Lindbäck, Norwegian Polar Institute

Global sea levels are rising constantly. One factor contributing to this rise is the melting of the glaciers. Although the surface area of the glaciers has been well mapped, there is often no information regarding their thickness, making it impossible to calculate their volume. As a result, researchers cannot accurately calculate the effects on sea levels.

Dr. Johannes Fürst from the Institute of Geography at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has developed an approach to draw up regional maps for glaciers. He has now produced such a map for Svalbard and published his findings in Geophysical Research Letters .

New ice thickness map, new findings

Fürst gathered and evaluated data measured by a number of international research teams since the early 1980s. These measurements have been entered into the new map of glacier thickness on Svalbard, an archipelago to the north of Norway with the main island Spitsbergen. Whereas previous studies have only looked at individual thickness measurements in isolation, projecting the total ice volume evolution on the basis of the surface area and just a few measurements, this map takes all available measurements into account in order to obtain a reliable estimate of the total ice volume. At 6,200 cubic kilometres, it is approximately one-third smaller than previously presumed. Nevertheless, if this ice were to melt suddenly, it would still cause to rise by 1.5 centimetres.

Fürst also provides an associated map of error estimates. Errors may be a direct result of the thickness measurements. At these locations, errors can readily be calculated. It is more difficult for positions away from the measurements. Starting from a certain measurement point, errors are estimated along a flowline down the glacier based on speed, direction as well as local mass gain and loss. Researchers could also use this formula to calculate the ice thickness uncertainty for regions where hardly any measurements have been taken.

"In order to calculate the future demise of glaciers accurately, we have to know the thickness of the glaciers. Until now, however, we have only had very rough estimates, which vary greatly. This is down to the lack of measurements taken worldwide. My approach, which can also be used for other glaciers, may help in this respect," Johannes Fürst explains.

Data, data, data

There are nearly 1,700 glaciers on Svalbard. On these, 1 million point measurements of the ice thickness have already been collected, ranging in date from the 1980s to the present day. These measurements have mainly been provided by British, Spanish, Norwegian and Danish teams of researchers, but Polish, Icelandic, French and Japanese researchers have also collected valuable data.

One method of determining the thickness of the ice cap is using radar. A radar signal is sent down through the ice. The longer the signal takes to return to the measuring device, the thicker the ice is. "It's like ping-pong: The table tennis player hits the ball and waits until it comes back. The longer he has to wait, the further away the ball was," explains Fürst.

Another method involves making several boreholes through several hundred metres of ice. The extracted ice cores were used, for example, to study past fluctuations in temperature or precipitation. A mining company has also used drilling in order to better judge the risks of mining for coal underneath the glacier. Fürst has included all these measurements in the ice thickness map.

Going with the flow

The ice thickness map gives new insights into the dynamic ice loss of glaciers. When new snow falls, its weight compresses previous layers of snow and a new mass of ice gradually forms. This ice then flows downglacier, in some places until it reaches the ocean. Huge icebergs regularly break off from the ice cliffs there. The mass lost there every year can only be estimated accurately if the thickness of the ice at the ice cliffs is known. Johannes Fürst has calculated an average thickness of 135 metres for all marine-terminating glaciers in the Svalbard archipelago. The previous estimate was 214 metres. Thanks to the new map, researchers are now able to estimate the dynamic ice loss from Svalbard accurately.

Explore further: NASA data shed new light on changing Greenland ice

More information: Johannes J. Fürst et al, The ice-free topography of Svalbard, Geophysical Research Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1029/2018GL079734

Related Stories

NASA data shed new light on changing Greenland ice

March 10, 2014

Research using NASA data is giving new insight into one of the processes causing Greenland's ice sheet to lose mass. A team of scientists used satellite observations and ice thickness measurements gathered by NASA's Operation ...

Global glacier melt continues

January 29, 2009

Glaciers around the globe continue to melt at high rates. Tentative figures for the year 2007, of the World Glacier Monitoring Service at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, indicate a further loss of average ice thickness ...

Glaciers melt faster than ever

August 3, 2015

The World Glacier Monitoring Service, domiciled at the University of Zurich, has compiled worldwide data on glacier changes for more than 120 years. Together with its National Correspondents in more than 30 countries, the ...

Glaciers on Svalbard behave differently

February 1, 2016

Many glaciers on Svalbard behave very differently from other glaciers worldwide. They advance massively for some years and then quickly retreat – and then remain quiescent for fifty to a hundred years – before they once ...

Recommended for you

A closer look at antibiotic resistant genes in the air

October 25, 2018

While the issue of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) in water has long been studied, relatively little attention has been paid to airborne ARGs, despite its potential to pose a significant threat to public health. A team ...

Mexico's 2017 Tehuantepec quake suggests a new worry

October 25, 2018

Last September's magnitude 8.2 Tehuantepec earthquake happened deep, rupturing both mantle and crust, on the landward side of major subduction zone in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's far south coast.

U.S. desert areas to become even more arid

October 25, 2018

Geologists from the University of Innsbruck study rainfall patterns in the distant past to better understand how deserts in the southwest United States will be impacted by future climate change.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.