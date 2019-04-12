April 12, 2019

German price platform sues Google over search results

A German price-comparison platform says it has filed suit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google search business, saying that Google has abused its dominant position by favoring its own price-comparison service in search results.

Berlin-based Idealo GmbH said Friday it had submitted the complaint to the state court in Berlin. Idealo said its suit is based on a 2017 decision by the European Commission to fine Google 2.42 billion euros ($2.74 billion) for giving unfair advantage to its own comparison shopping service in violation of EU competition rules. Margrethe Vestager, the European commission for competition, said at the time that companies that felt they were disadvantaged could seek remedies in national court systems.

Google representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.

