EU to slap Google with fresh fine: sources

March 15, 2019
The decision to fine Google is the latest anti-trust salvo against Silicon Valley firm, which has already received nearly seven
The decision to fine Google is the latest anti-trust salvo against Silicon Valley firm, which has already received nearly seven billion euros in European Union fines

The EU's anti-trust regulator is to slap tech giant Google with a new fine over unfair competition practices, sources told AFP on Friday.

Brussels has targeted the Silicon Valley firm's AdSense advertising service, saying it restricts some client websites from displaying ads from third parties.

The decision in the long-running case, first reported by the Financial Times, is the latest anti-trust salvo against Google, which has already received nearly seven billion euros in EU fines.

Two sources close to the matter said the verdict would land next week, most likely on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of finalising the AdSense case," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said earlier this week.

In July 2018, the US giant was ordered to pay a record 4.34 billion euros for abusing the of Android, its smartphone operating system, to help assure the supremacy of its .

A year earlier it slapped Google with a fine of 2.42 billion euros for abusing its dominant position by favouring its "Google Shopping" price comparison service in .

Google has appealed both decisions to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

Explore further: EU antitrust fines: Google pips Google to top spot

Related Stories

Google appeals record EU fine over Android

October 9, 2018

Google on Tuesday appealed the biggest ever anti-trust fine by the EU, which imposed a 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) penalty on the US tech giant for illegally abusing the dominance of its operating system for mobile devices.

EU turns eye to 'fake' Google shopping rivals

November 20, 2018

The EU's top competition enforcer said Brussels was taking a closer look at allegations that Google had helped introduce false price comparison sites to answer a historic ruling against the search engine giant.

Google offers solutions to avoid more EU Android fines

October 16, 2018

Google formally offered its solutions to avoid more EU mega-fines Wednesday, after Brussels accused the US tech giant of illegally abusing the dominance of its Android operating system for mobile devices.

Google faces EU anti-trust fines over Android: sources

June 7, 2018

The EU's powerful anti-trust authority is set to decide in the coming weeks that Google unfairly punishes rivals of its Android mobile phone operating system and faces billions of euros in fines, sources said on Thursday.

Recommended for you

New 3-D map will help solve long-standing cosmic mysteries

March 15, 2019

A new study led by ANU has created a 3D map of the magnetic field in a small wedge of the Milky Way galaxy, paving the way for future discoveries that will improve our understanding of the origin and evolution of the Universe.

Quantum sensing method measures minuscule magnetic fields

March 15, 2019

A new way of measuring atomic-scale magnetic fields with great precision, not only up and down but sideways as well, has been developed by researchers at MIT. The new tool could be useful in applications as diverse as mapping ...

Cooking up alien atmospheres on Earth

March 15, 2019

Researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, are cooking up an alien atmosphere right here on Earth. In a new study, JPL scientists used a high-temperature "oven" to heat a mixture of hydrogen ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.