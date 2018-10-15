Google offers solutions to avoid more EU Android fines

October 16, 2018
The European Commission accused Google of using the Android system's dominance of smartphones and tablets to promote the use of
The European Commission accused Google of using the Android system's dominance of smartphones and tablets to promote the use of its own Google search engine and shut out rivals

Google formally offered its solutions to avoid more EU mega-fines Wednesday, after Brussels accused the US tech giant of illegally abusing the dominance of its Android operating system for mobile devices.

The European Commission in July hit Google with its biggest ever fine, imposing a 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) penalty, giving the US tech giant 90 days to change its practices.

Brussels accused Google of using the Android system's dominance of smartphones and tablets to promote the use of its own Google search engine and shut out rivals.

Google has appealed the decision, arguing that the EU's accusations were unfounded, but on Wednesday said it would comply with the decision in order to avoid further fines.

"We have confirmed to the European Commission how we will comply with its recent decision on Android," said Al Verney, a spokesperson for Google in Brussels.

In a blogpost detailing the solution, Google said it would change existing practice and allow smartphone and tablet makers—such as Samsung or Huawei—to create non-Android compliant phones in parallel to compliant ones.

In addition, device manufacturers will now pay an unspecified license fee to have access to Google applications—such as Gmail or Youtube—that will come separately to the super dominant Google Search App or the Chrome browser.

Google refused to specify the amount of the license fee or whether manufacturers would pass it along to customers.

Last week, Google appealed the EU's biggest ever anti-trust fine, saying that Android had "created more choice, not less."

But if Google had failed to ensure compliance with the Commission , it would be liable to fines of up to 5 percent of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Explore further: Google appeals record EU fine over Android

Related Stories

Google appeals record EU fine over Android

October 9, 2018

Google on Tuesday appealed the biggest ever anti-trust fine by the EU, which imposed a 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) penalty on the US tech giant for illegally abusing the dominance of its operating system for mobile devices.

Google faces EU anti-trust fines over Android: sources

June 7, 2018

The EU's powerful anti-trust authority is set to decide in the coming weeks that Google unfairly punishes rivals of its Android mobile phone operating system and faces billions of euros in fines, sources said on Thursday.

EU set to fine Google billions over Android: sources

July 17, 2018

The EU is set to fine US internet giant Google several billion euros this week for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system, sources said, in a ruling that risks fresh tensions with Washington.

Recommended for you

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

Artificial enzymes convert solar energy into hydrogen gas

October 4, 2018

In a new scientific article, researchers at Uppsala University describe how, using a completely new method, they have synthesised an artificial enzyme that functions in the metabolism of living cells. These enzymes can utilize ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.