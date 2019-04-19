April 19, 2019

Taming the genome's 'jumping' sequences

by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

genome
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The human genome is fascinating. Once predicted to contain about a hundred thousand protein-coding genes, it now seems that the number is closer to twenty thousand, and maybe less. And although our genome is made up of about three billion units—base pairs—many of them don't seem to belong to specific genes, and for that reason they were delegated to the dustbin of genetics: they were literally called "junk DNA".

But as it turned out, junk DNA is actually critical in coordinating and regulating the work of actual genes. For example, there are sequences of DNA that "jump" around the genome and influence gene expression. These jumping units are called "transposable elements" and their number is estimated at over 4.5 million in a single genome.

Transposable elements frequently contain sequences that are binding sites for —proteins that regulate the rate of transcription of DNA to RNA, marking the first step of gene expression. By moving around the , transposable elements renew the pool of binding sites for transcription factors, becoming a "motor" of genome evolution.

But at the same time, transposable elements can also be very dangerous to the host; they are genotoxic, meaning that they can cause mutations that can incapacitate genes, leading to severe diseases and even death. The question is, how is the genotoxic potential of transposable elements kept in check without compromising their ability to regulate the genome?

Now, scientists from the lab of Didier Trono at EPFL have found that a family of proteins known as KZFP (for Krüppel-associated box-containing zinc finger proteins), act as "key facilitators" by domesticating regulatory sequences embedded in transposable elements themselves.

When the genome of the human embryo is activated shortly after the egg is fertilized by the sperm, transposable elements are among the first sequences to be expressed. The researchers found that KZFPs quickly "tame" these elements, minimizing their transcriptional impact during the earliest stages of early embryogenesis. This allows transposable elements to be subsequently used later in development and in adult tissues. In this way, KZFPs play a key role in defining how the is regulated, by facilitating the incorporation of transposable element-based controlling sequences into transcriptional networks.

"Our results reveal how a family of proteins that was long considered an oddity of nature, turns foes into friends," says Didier Trono. "They show that KZFPs do not just sentence to perpetual silence, but domesticate their formidable regulatory potential for the benefit of our genome. But our findings also imply that anomalies in the completion of this process would fatally compromise the earliest phases of human embryonic development."

Explore further

The proteins that domesticated our genomes
More information: Julien Pontis et al, Hominoid-Specific Transposable Elements and KZFPs Facilitate Human Embryonic Genome Activation and Control Transcription in Naive Human ESCs, Cell Stem Cell (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.stem.2019.03.012
Journal information: Cell Stem Cell

Provided by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
Citation: Taming the genome's 'jumping' sequences (2019, April 19) retrieved 19 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-genome-sequences.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is Infinity Possible?

58 minutes ago

Does plain glass reflect infrared radiation?

1 hour ago

If I had a cubic metre of solid osmium, a perfect cube

1 hour ago

Why doesn't the atom absorb heat energy when it is low?

1 hour ago

Relativistic two-body decay

1 hour ago

The capacitance of an isolated sphere

3 hours ago

More from General Physics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration