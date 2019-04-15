April 15, 2019

Computer games for fish uncover why some prey lead and others follow

by University of Bristol

Computer games for fish uncover why some prey lead and others follow
Sticklebacks which were used in the research. Credit: Alex Poll

For the first time, researchers have shed new light on the evolution of different social roles within animal groups by exploring how fish predators target and attack groups of virtual prey. The study, led by the universities of Bristol and Oxford and published today [Monday 15 April] in the journal PNAS, found leaders in groups of animals are more vulnerable to attack from predators.

Leadership offers both opportunities and risks. Fortune may favour the bold when it comes to leaders influencing group decisions about what to do and where to go next, but these individuals will also be the first to run into any danger that awaits.

Behavioural scientists have long suspected that leaders in are more vulnerable to attack from predators. This new research now provides the first experimental evidence to confirm this long-standing assumption.

By studying real predatory fish attacking groups of virtual prey, Dr. Christos Ioannou and colleagues showed that the risk of an individual being targeted is strongly influenced by its relative position within a group. Prey leading from the front were more likely to be attacked by predators than followers situated in safer positions towards the group's centre.

They projected simulated groups of virtual prey onto a 2-D surface at one end of an aquarium tank. To their stickleback predators, virtual prey proved irresistible because they mimic the characteristics of real prey like Daphnia.

Computer games for fish uncover why some prey lead and others follow
Sticklebacks which were used in the research. Credit: University of Bristol

Dr. Christos Ioannou, Lecturer and NERC Fellow and the study's lead researcher at Bristol's School of Biological Sciences, said: "The key advantage of virtual prey is that their appearance and behaviour can be precisely programmed. This helps overcome the limitations of previous observational studies, in which differences in the position of prey within a group are impossible to separate from other features which might influence an individual's risk of being attacked."

The research also revealed a hierarchy of risk, with isolated individuals even more likely to be attacked than prey leading at the front of the group. Predators also timed their attacks to coincide with moments when more solitary had split from the group.

These findings have significance for the evolution of leadership in . They suggest that leaders can minimise predation risk by keeping followers close behind them. Natural selection should therefore favour leaders which limit their tendency to push onwards towards a goal for the sake of preserving the unity of the group.

Dr. Ioannou, added: This work also highlights the striking insights into animal behaviour can be gained from experiments combining real with virtual reality."

Explore further

Fish step up to lead when predators are near
More information: Christos C. Ioannou el al., "Predators attacking virtual prey reveal the costs and benefits of leadership," PNAS (2019). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1816323116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Bristol
Citation: Computer games for fish uncover why some prey lead and others follow (2019, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-games-fish-uncover-prey.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

2 hours ago

How does the energy from ATP get to converted to mechanical energy?

5 hours ago

Do you have higher chances of having cancer if you get injured more?

5 hours ago

Why does this ant react like this?

17 hours ago

David Goodsell, Biological Illustrator

Apr 14, 2019

What sort of culling of visual information does the brain do?

Apr 14, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration