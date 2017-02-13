Hunting as a group makes sailfish attacks less predictable to prey

February 14, 2017
Why sailfish hunt more successfully as a group
Sailfish hunting sardines in the open ocean off the coast of Mexico. Credit: Rodrigo Friscione

Sailfish are large oceanic predatory fish that attack their prey with their long, sharp bills. When hunting, individuals increase their success rate by specialising in one attacking side, as a team led by researcher Dr. Ralf Kurvers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) has now been able to show. The crucial factor: Sailfish always hunt in groups containing roughly the same number of individuals that attack from the right as those that attack from the left. In this way, their prey is unable to predict from which side the attack will occur.

Predators and their prey evolve together: it is vital for predators to develop effective hunting strategies, whereas the prey species is intent on evading its attackers. An international team of researchers involving IGB has investigated the predator-prey relationship between (Istiophorus platypterus) and sardines (Sardinella aurita). "When attacking, most sailfish specialise in attacks from either the left or the right, enabling them to attack more effectively," reported Dr. Ralf Kurvers, lead author of the study whose results have now been published in the journal Current Biology.

The researcher and his team discovered that specialisation in attacking from the left or right – referred to technically as laterality – has its advantages in hunting. In fact, the more strongly an individual was lateralized, the more successful it was in capturing prey: the fish can attack very quickly with their preferred side. This is an advantage because sardines are considerably more agile than their hunters. However, sailfish are only successful predators because they hunt in groups: a single sailfish that always attack from either the left or the right will have difficulty catching its prey, because the prey can then easily predict the side of attack.

Why sailfish hunt more successfully as a group
Sailfish hunting sardines in the open ocean off the coast of Mexico. Credit: Rodrigo Friscione

The researchers were able to show that the key advantage of hunting in a group is that the is unable to predict whether the sailfish are specialised in attacking from the left or from the right – making the predators more unpredictable to their prey. "The larger the group, the more balanced the left/right relationship is, and the more successful the sailfish will be in hunting sardines," reported Dr. Kurvers.

In their study, the researchers analysed a total of 365 attacks by 73 sailfish, which occurred in 11 groups with up to 14 individuals per group, in the open ocean off the coast of Mexico. In a morphological analysis, the researchers also examined signs of wear in the microteeth on the long bill used by the predatory fish to attack their . This analysis confirmed that most fish prefer to attack from the left or from the right.

The fact that sailfish hunt in groups enables them – in evolutionary terms – to develop a very distinct specialisation. "Our study has enabled us to prove an important advantage that sailfish have when hunting in a group which, until now, was unknown," explained Dr. Ralf Kurvers.

Incidentally, with around half of the sailfish preferring to attack from the right and the other half specialising in from the left, laterality in sailfish differs from handedness in humans: some 90 per cent of the world's population are right-handed, with only ten per cent preferring to use the left hand. "Using the same hand is useful when it comes to cooperative activities, which is why a predominant use of one hand has developed in the course of human evolution. The fact that left-handers still exist is explained by the advantages of this alternative laterality which, however, no longer plays an important role in today's society – namely unpredictability in battle. Around half of top fencers, for example, are still left-handed, and the other half right-handed," explained Dr. Kurvers.

Explore further: Sailfish found to use group hunting technique to capture more sardines

More information: Ralf H.J.M. Kurvers et al. The Evolution of Lateralization in Group Hunting Sailfish, Current Biology (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2016.12.044

Related Stories

Field study shows how sailfish use their bill to catch fish

April 23, 2014

(Phys.org) —A large team of European researchers has finally revealed the purpose of the long, thin, needle-like bill sported by the famous sailfish. It's used, they report in their paper published in Proceedings of the ...

Penguin cam captures hunt for prey

December 16, 2015

Little penguins were more likely to work together to hunt schooling prey than solitary prey, according to observations made using animal-borne cameras published Dec. 2, 2015 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Grace Sutton ...

Sharks stun sardine prey with tail-slaps

July 10, 2013

Thresher sharks hunt schooling sardines in the waters off a small coral island in the Philippines by rapidly slapping their tails hard enough to stun or kill several of the smaller fish at once, according to research published ...

Bats are surprisingly fast decision makers

March 18, 2015

Bats are not as stereotyped when they hunt as previously believed. New research shows that these flying mammals are capable of making ultra-fast decisions about how to attack their prey - or maybe even call off the attack. ...

Recommended for you

No designer babies, but gene editing to avoid disease? Maybe

February 14, 2017

Don't expect designer babies any time soon—but a major new ethics report leaves open the possibility of one day altering human heredity to fight genetic diseases, with stringent oversight, using new tools that precisely ...

Monkeys taught to pass mirror self-awareness test

February 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at the Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences has found that rhesus monkeys can pass the mirror self-awareness test if they are first taught how mirrors work. In their paper published ...

Researchers develop 'living diode' using cardiac muscle cells

February 14, 2017

Scientists are one step closer to mimicking the way biological systems interact and process information in the body - a vital step toward developing new forms of biorobotics and novel treatment approaches for several muscle-related ...

New insights into ubiquitin signalling

February 14, 2017

Scientists at the University of Würzburg have generated new insights into the intricate molecular underpinnings of ubiquitin signaling. Their results may provide new avenues for cancer therapy.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.