April 3, 2019

Solving the decision-making problem with information described in natural language

by David Bradley, Inderscience

Language
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Computing with words is a computational method where the objects of computation are words and propositions drawn from a natural language rather than the ones and zeroes of binary. Computing with words is perhaps what makes humanity a unique animals species in many regards allowing us to communicate detailed abstract concepts, to reason, to make predictions based on experience and observation. Moreover, we can do those things even with a lack of empirical data, with imprecise, or fuzzy, information, and other deficits.

Now, Arindam Dey of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, at Saroj Mohan Institute of Technology, Hooghly, working alongside Anita Pal of the Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology, Durgapur, India, have proposed a generalized algorithm, a generalized Diskrtra's algorithm, specifically, that might allow a computer to do some of what the can do in the context of solving decision-making problems using information extracted from .

They have devised a that can determine the rank of the shortest path which is a collection of words. In everyday language we would colloquially describe the shortest path between points in a space, the nodes, using fuzzy terms – adjectives – rather than numbers. The new model could allow a computer to describe paths in such fuzzy terms too without the need for raw numerical data.

Such a computer tool could utilise words to make decisions based on information that lacks numerical data and be of real-world applications in designing and running , in logistics management, and many areas where nodes within a network and the connections between them need to be formulated and considered in an abstract rather than conventionally computational sense.

More information: Arindam Dey et al. Computing the shortest path with words, International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (2019). DOI: 10.1504/IJAIP.2019.098577

Provided by Inderscience

Citation: Solving the decision-making problem with information described in natural language (2019, April 3) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-decision-making-problem-natural-language.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Brain processes concrete and abstract words differently
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Help solving a geometrical matching issue with Graph Neural Networks

Sep 6, 2024

Zipping identical iterables

Sep 1, 2024

[CSS] Why do my containers shrink at screen widths <347px?

Sep 1, 2024

finchessboardcorners function doesn't work properly on my images

Aug 20, 2024

Python Socket library to create a server and client scripts

Jul 27, 2024

Safe, free and unlimited xls to xlsx converter?

Jul 24, 2024

More from Programming and Computer Science

Load comments (0)