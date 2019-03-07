Video: The power of satellite data

Satellites provides us with large volumes of spatio-temporal data, creating great opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs. ESA's Business Applications programme is supporting European projects to turn these data into solutions for a wide range of socio-economic situations, as well as jobs and products.
This video highlights three concrete examples: automated trains, rehabilitation and money transfers in isolated areas.
Explore further: ESA helps firms large and small prosper in global satcom market
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.