Video: The power of satellite data

March 8, 2019, European Space Agency
satellite
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Satellites provides us with large volumes of spatio-temporal data, creating great opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs. ESA's Business Applications programme is supporting European projects to turn these data into solutions for a wide range of socio-economic situations, as well as jobs and products.

This video highlights three concrete examples: automated trains, rehabilitation and money transfers in isolated areas.

