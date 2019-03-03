Video: The chemistry behind kibble

March 8, 2019, American Chemical Society
The chemistry behind kibble (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Have you ever thought about how strange it is that dogs eat these dry, weird-smelling bits of food for their entire lives and never get sick of them?

There are many different dog food formulas on the market, designed for such things as , long shelf life or a balanced diet.

This week on Reactions, you'll learn what's behind the chemistry used to make the perfect dog food kibble:

Related Stories

Carob kibble—a sweet and healthy natural ingredient

November 19, 2015

Healthier diets usually mean eliminating sweets, but now there's a way consumers can essentially have their cake and eat it too—while also getting nutrient benefits. The ingredient is called carob kibble which comes from ...

The benefits of a weekly diet plan

August 28, 2017

(HealthDay)—Day-to-day diet planning can be a hassle and fall by the wayside if you get into a time crunch. To keep weight-loss efforts on track, take a few minutes every weekend to get organized for the following week.

Obese dogs helped by 'effective' weight loss trials

September 21, 2017

On average overweight dogs lose an average of 11% of their bodyweight when enrolled on a weight loss trial according to researchers who have conducted the largest international multi-centre weight study.

