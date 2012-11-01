New tool allows scientists to catch elusive protein in action

March 25, 2019, Rockefeller University
New tool allows scientists to catch elusive protein in action
With spastazoline, researchers can study previously inaccessible components of cell division. Credit: Rockefeller University

Like many of the processes that drive a cell's basic functions, those enabling the splitting of a newly-replicated cell into two, shown above, happen quickly. So quickly, in fact, that scientists often have a hard time pinpointing the functions of the molecules involved.

But a new chemical probe designed by Rockefeller's Pels Family Professor Tarun Kapoor will make it possible to get a close look at the function of spastin, a protein involved in and thought to help regulate the structural proteins that hold cells together.

The probe, called spastazoline, is the first to successfully inhibit the function of spastin during fast-acting cell processes. It is an especially because of its specificity and ability to act on the same timescale that spastin does. The researchers report in Nature Chemical Biology that when cells are treated with spastazoline, the ensuing spastin disruption results in cell division irregularities.

The next step will be to use spastazoline to decipher spastin's role across various cell types and in different contexts. The scientists are also investigating whether spastin, which has been linked to Alzheimer's, could be targeted to treat the disease.

Explore further: Gene required for nerve regeneration identified

More information: Tommaso Cupido et al. Designing a chemical inhibitor for the AAA protein spastin using active site mutations, Nature Chemical Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41589-019-0225-6

Related Stories

Gene required for nerve regeneration identified

November 1, 2012

A gene that is associated with regeneration of injured nerve cells has been identified by scientists at Penn State University and Duke University. The team, led by Melissa Rolls, an assistant professor of biochemistry and ...

When cells divide

March 28, 2011

For two independent daughter cells to emerge from a cell division, the membrane of the dividing cell must be severed. In the latest issue of Science, a team led by Daniel Gerlich, Professor at the Institute of Biochemistry ...

Researchers make important cell division discovery

March 14, 2019

Researchers at the University of Dundee have provided important new insights into the regulation of cell division, which may ultimately lead to a better understanding of cancer progression.

New regulator of neuron formation identified

June 27, 2018

The protein NEK7 regulates neuron formation, as it is required for dendrite growth and branching, as well as the formation and shaping of dendritic spines. These are the main conclusions of a study published in Nature Communications ...

Researchers have discovered a new cell structure

October 23, 2018

A new structure in human cells has been discovered by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with colleagues in the U.K. The structure is a new type of protein complex that the cell uses to attach ...

Newly discovered cytoskeleton helps cancer cells survive

August 15, 2018

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have discovered a cytoskeleton which provides the structure for mitochondria, the cell's energy producers. The skeleton is necessary for the function of the mitochondria, but the researchers ...

Recommended for you

Study reveals properties of a Type Ib supernova in NGC 4080

March 25, 2019

A recent study conducted by astronomers has revealed important observational properties of a Type Ib supernova designated MASTER OT J120451.50+265946.6, which exploded in the galaxy NGC 4080. The research, presented in a ...

Catalyst advance removes pollutants at low temperatures

March 25, 2019

Researchers at Washington State University, University of New Mexico, Eindhoven University of Technology, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed a catalyst that can both withstand high temperatures and convert ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.