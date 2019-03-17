Sustainable pellet production saving lives

March 19, 2019, Karlstad University
cooking with charcoal
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The world needs more efficient energy systems based on renewable raw material, an equation not easily solved. At Karlstad University, research and education are in progress to find sustainable energy systems, for instance, through a project in which pellets replace charcoal in cooking solutions in Zambia, because cooking with charcoal as fuel leads to extensive deforestation as well as health hazards. Globally, more deaths are caused by air pollution at home than malaria, HIV and tuberculosis put together.

"In this study we looked at 12 available residual products for pellet production in Zambia and how these products interact in different combinations," says Stefan Frodeson, lecturer in environmental and systems. "The study has led to the discovery of several different residual products from forestry and agriculture. Other important findings are also how the materials could be used to manufacture a product that meets the demands of production in Africa."

Residual products become raw materials for sustainable pellet production

Zambia is at the top of the list of countries in which large-scale deforestation of primeval forest is taking place. The main reason for deforestation is to manufacture charcoal for heating stoves.

"We cooperate in the project with the company Emerging Cooking Solutions AB, which produces pellets, and develops and sells pellet heated cooking stoves," says Jonas Berghel, professor of environmental and at Karlstad University.

The , which has been in operation for a couple of years and started as a student degree project, has now resulted in some 20 different bio materials from Zambia stored at the university.

"The partnership with Emerging Cooking has been successful with two former students co-authoring this research paper, and two current students presently working on their degree project," says Jonas Berghel, who is also programme coordinator of Master of Science in Energy and Environmental Engineering.

Explore further: Book examines connection between gender and cooking energy in Sub-Saharan Africa

More information: Bioresources for Sustainable Pellet Production in Zambia: Twelve Biomasses Pelletized at Different Moisture Contents. bioresources.cnr.ncsu.edu/reso … t-moisture-contents/

Related Stories

GoSun woos outdoor cooks with Fusion's solar power

January 8, 2019

Many organizations are striving to create fewer emissions or less pollution in their products. It was always likely that CES 2019 would reflect the times and that companies launching environmentally friendly products would ...

We revealed the value of Zambia's wild yam. Why it matters

January 30, 2019

Wild harvested crops are a vital source of food in much of the world. Some common wild edible plants in southern Africa include wild mushrooms, such as Termitomyces titanicus, orchids from the genera Disa, Habenaria and Satyrium, ...

MIT team cooks up simple fuel recipe

August 1, 2007

MIT student Jules Walter has seen firsthand the impact of deforestation in his native Haiti: Nearly 98 percent of the island's forests are gone, and more trees are being cut down every year.

Recommended for you

Nanoscale Lamb wave-driven motors in nonliquid environments

March 19, 2019

Light driven movement is challenging in nonliquid environments as micro-sized objects can experience strong dry adhesion to contact surfaces and resist movement. In a recent study, Jinsheng Lu and co-workers at the College ...

Levitating objects with light

March 19, 2019

Researchers at Caltech have designed a way to levitate and propel objects using only light, by creating specific nanoscale patterning on the objects' surfaces.

Abel Prize for maths awarded to woman for first time

March 19, 2019

The Abel Prize in mathematics was on Tuesday awarded to Karen Uhlenbeck of the United States for her work on partial differential equations, the first woman to win the award, the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters said.

Tree swallows expose state of our climate

March 19, 2019

For many of us, birds are an interesting distraction or a sign of spring. For Fran Bonier and her former master's student Amelia Cox, bird populations provide vital data about the health of the world. Their new research adds ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.