Interest in RNA editing heats up

March 27, 2019, American Chemical Society
rna
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The gene-editing technology known as CRISPR has attracted much excitement and investor interest with its potential to someday treat diseases by fixing faulty copies of genes. But recently, a different approach called RNA editing, which could offer advantages over CRISPR, has been gaining ground in academic labs and start-ups, according to an article in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN).

RNA editing uses an enzyme called ADAR to make precise edits to RNA, the shorter-lived cousin to DNA that acts as a blueprint for proteins. Researchers direct ADAR to specific RNAs with a guide sequence attached to the enzyme. Unlike CRISPR gene editing, the effects of RNA editing are reversible because cells are constantly making new copies of RNA. Therefore, RNA editing avoids the risks of permanent gene editing with CRISPR, writes Assistant Editor Ryan Cross, and could also be used to treat temporary conditions, such as pain or inflammation.

However, finding an easy way to control how ADAR makes its edits has been challenging. Researchers have tried chemically attaching ADAR to a guide RNA, adding an RNA-binding protein or even linking the catalytic portion of ADAR to the bacterial Cas9 enzyme used in CRISPR. However, these approaches require getting the modified enzymes into . Some researchers are working on using human cells' own ADAR for RNA editing, by introducing chemically modified guide RNAs that recruit the editing enzyme and direct it to specific RNAs. With researchers and investors becoming increasingly interested in this approach, RNA editing could someday give CRISPR a run for its money, Cross writes.

Explore further: New strategy improves efficiency of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing

More information: "Watch out, CRISPR. The RNA editing race is on," cenm.ag/crispr-rna

Related Stories

CRISPR's growing pains

July 11, 2018

In the six years since its inception, CRISPR gene editing has experienced ups and downs, from giddy excitement over the technology's potential to cure genetic diseases to patent disputes, ethical considerations and cancer ...

A way to detect likelihood of off-target cuts in CRISPR-Cas9

September 13, 2018

An international team of researchers has developed a way to detect the likelihood of making off-target cuts when using the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technique. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes ...

Recommended for you

Autonomous weed control via smart robots

March 27, 2019

Driving across Iowa, Hendrik J. Viljoen, distinguished professor of chemical and biological engineering at the University of Nebraska, noticed that soybean fields were becoming increasingly infested with weeds each season. ...

A direct current (DC) remote cloak to hide arbitrary objects

March 27, 2019

The ability to hide an arbitrary object with a cloak at a distance from the object is a unique task in photonics research, although the phenomenon is yet to be realized in practice. In a recent study now published in Light: ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.