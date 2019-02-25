Quantum physicists succeed in controlling energy losses and shifts

March 11, 2019, Aalto University
Quantum physicists succeed in controlling energy losses and shifts
Artistic impression of a superconducting resonator coupled with its quantum-mechanical environment. Credit: Heikka Valja.

Quantum computers need to preserve quantum information for a long time to be able to crack important problems faster than a normal computer. Energy losses take the state of the qubit from one to zero, destroying stored quantum information at the same time. Consequently, scientists all over the globe have traditionally worked to remove all sources of energy loss—or dissipation—from these machines.

Dr. Mikko Mottonen from Aalto University and his research team have taken a different approach. "Years ago, we realized that quantum computers actually need dissipation to operate efficiently. The trick is to have it only when you need it," he explains.

In their paper to be published on 11 March 2019 in Nature Physics, scientists from Aalto University and the University of Oulu demonstrate that they can increase the dissipation rate by a factor of thousand in a high-quality superconducting resonator on demand—such resonators are used in prototype quantum computers.

"The quantum-circuit refrigerator that we recently invented was the key to achieve this tunability of dissipation. Future quantum computers need a similar feature to be able to control on demand," says Mottonen.

According to the first author of the work, Dr. Matti Silveri, the results of most scientific significance were unexpected.

"To our great surprise, we observed a shift in the resonator frequency when we turned on the dissipation. Seventy years ago, Nobel winner Willis Lamb made his first observations of small energy shifts in . We see the same physics, but for the first time in engineered quantum systems," explains Silveri.

Lamb's observations were revolutionary at that time. They showed that modeling the hydrogen atom alone was not enough; electromagnetic fields must be accounted for, even though their energy is zero. This phenomenon is now confirmed also in quantum circuits.

The key to the new observation was that dissipation, and hence the energy shift, can be turned on and off. Control of such energy shifts is critical for the implementation of quantum logic and quantum computers.

"Building a large-scale computer is one of the greatest challenges of our society," Mottonen says.

Explore further: A faster method to read quantum memory

More information: Broadband Lamb shift in an engineered quantum system, Nature Physics (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-019-0449-0 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41567-019-0449-0

Related Stories

A faster method to read quantum memory

February 25, 2019

The potential computing revolution that quantum computers have long promised is based on their weird property called superposition. Namely, qubits can take both logical states 0 and 1 simultaneously, on top of any value in ...

Refrigerator for quantum computers discovered

May 8, 2017

The global race towards a functioning quantum computer is on. With future quantum computers, we will be able to solve previously impossible problems and develop, for example, complex medicines, fertilizers, or artificial ...

Progress in the fight against quantum dissipation

April 16, 2014

(Phys.org) —Scientists at Yale have confirmed a 50-year-old, previously untested theoretical prediction in physics and improved the energy storage time of a quantum switch by several orders of magnitude. They report their ...

Recommended for you

Investigating the motility of swimming Euglena

March 8, 2019

Some species of Euglenids, a diversified family of aquatic unicellular organisms, can perform large-amplitude, elegantly coordinated body deformations. Although this behavior has been known for centuries, its function is ...

A thermo-sensor for magnetic bits

March 8, 2019

Scientists of the Department of Physics at the University of Hamburg, Germany, detected the magnetic states of atoms on a surface using only heat. The respective study is published in a recent volume of Science. A magnetic ...

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Anonym
not rated yet 44 minutes ago
Seems like the right place to ask: when a molecule absorbs heat and then emits it, does it emit at the same frequency or does the absorption change the frequency of the emitted heat?
Da Schneib
not rated yet 7 minutes ago
It depends.

Assuming you're talking about infrared photons and vibrational energy of molecules, sometimes it re-emits the same frequency in a single photon; sometimes it emits multiple photons that add up to the same energy; sometimes it dissipates some of the energy in a collision and emits that much less (if it can- depends on the energy differences in the orbitals).

On the other hand, if you're talking about absorbing kinetic energy only, without a vibrational component, then the question doesn't make any sense because kinetic energy is not equal to vibrational energy that can emit photons.

So the first question is, how does the molecule absorb the heat? Or, to put it another way, what kind of "heat" are you talking about?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.