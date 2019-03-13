March 13, 2019

Norwegian Air Shuttle demands Boeing pay for grounding of 737 MAX planes

Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle wants compensation from Boeing for having to ground 18 of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft
Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle wants compensation from Boeing for having to ground 18 of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle, which has grounded its 18 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft pending an investigation into the cause of a crash in Ethiopia, said Wednesday it will demand financial compensation from Boeing.

Norwegian, whose finances are currently under pressure, cancelled 19 flights on Wednesday, the day after it decided to ground all flights with the Boeing 737 MAX 8, the same model that crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday killing all 157 passengers and crew.

"We're going to send the invoice to those who built the plane," a spokesman for the company, Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen, told AFP in an email.

Sandaker-Nielsen said the airline "should not suffer financially from this."

Norwegian said it had reorganised its operations and transferred passengers to other flights to remedy the situation.

"We've worked very hard to find solutions for our passengers and have succeeded for the most part. There are only a few hundred left" to rebook, he said.

A string of countries and carriers have grounded the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and the EU aviation safety agency closed European airspace to the aircraft after Sunday's crash, the second with that model in the space of five months.

Norwegian, which recently raised new capital after suffering in the past two years, has seen its shares punished on the Oslo stock exchange this week, losing around 10 percent of their value.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Norwegian Air Shuttle demands Boeing pay for grounding of 737 MAX planes (2019, March 13) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-norwegian-air-shuttle-demands-boeing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Nations, airlines grounding Boeing's 737 MAX (Update)
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (1)