US to take 'immediate' action on Boeing jet if needed: official

March 12, 2019
A Boeing 737 Max 8 flown by Southwest Airlines approaches for landing at Baltimore Washington International Airport near Baltimo
A Boeing 737 Max 8 flown by Southwest Airlines approaches for landing at Baltimore Washington International Airport near Baltimore, Maryland on March 11, 2019

US federal aviation authorities said Monday they will order Boeing to modify its 737 MAX 8 aircraft, including anti-stalling software and maneuvering system updates, after two of the planes crashed in five months.

The Federal Aviation Administration told international civil aviation authorities that it "anticipates mandating these design changes... no later than April," although it did not ground the fleet.

Boeing is also set to update its training requirements and flight crew manuals to reflect the changes.

"The FAA continuously assesses and oversees the performance of US ," it said earlier.

"If we identify an issue that affects safety, the FAA will take immediate and appropriate action."

The FAA has notified other global civil aviation authorities that it may soon share safety information concerning Boeing's 737 MAX 8, the statement said.

One of the aircraft, operating as Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, crashed Sunday southeast of Addis Ababa shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 passengers and aboard.

The same model—a more fuel-efficient version of the 737—crashed in late October in Indonesia during a flight operated by Lion Air, leaving 189 people dead, also just moments after takeoff.

It is especially rare that a new aircraft model is involved in two deadly incidents over such a short period of times.

An FAA team is currently in Ethiopia participating in a probe into the latest crash with investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but the airline says investigators have recovered the black box recorders from the Nairobi-bound jet.

Explore further: Grounding the Boeing 737 a touchy subject for US authorities

Related Stories

The nations grounding their Boeing 737s

March 11, 2019

A number of countries have grounded Boeing's 737 MAX 8 medium-haul workhorse jet in response to an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board.

Boeing 737 MAX safety record questioned after two tragedies

March 11, 2019

For the second time in less than six months, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 has crashed minutes after takeoff and killed everyone on board, raising fresh questions about the safety of a model that is crucial to the US giant's future ...

Recommended for you

Using quantum measurements to fuel a cooling engine

March 11, 2019

Researchers at the University of Florence and Istituto dei Sistemi Complessi, in Italy, have recently proved that the invasiveness of quantum measurements might not always be detrimental. In a study published in Physical ...

Finding the right 'dose' for solar geoengineering

March 11, 2019

One of the key misconceptions about solar geoengineering—putting aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight and reduce global warming—is that it could be used as a fix-all to reverse global warming trends and bring ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Doug_Nightmare
not rated yet 14 minutes ago
Meanwhile, back at the Funny Farm, progressive Senator FineSwine demands the B-737 MAX 8 fleet grounded for two third world crashes.

There are 350 B-737 MAX in service, and I believe about 100 MAX-8.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.