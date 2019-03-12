Miniaturized neuroprobe for sampling neurotransmitters in the brain

March 14, 2019 by Jochem Vreeman, University of Twente
Miniaturized neuroprobe for sampling neurotransmitters in the brain
Mathieu Odijk and colleague Loes Segerink. Credit: University of Twente

Researchers at the University of Twente have designed a tiny needle in which micro-channels can be used for extracting small liquid samples from a local area of the brain. The needle is about as thick as a human hair. Thanks to this invention, neuroscientists are now able to monitor dynamic processes more quickly (within a few seconds) and accurately (micrometre precision). The research is to be published in the renowned scientific journal Lab on a Chip.

The is a highly complex system, as a result of which neuroscientists have struggled to answer such questions as, "Why does one person get a migraine attack, and the other not?"

Doctor Mathieu Odijk of the BIOS lab-on-a-chip group explains, "To answer questions of this kind, it is important to be able to study in detail how the brain works. A key role in the working of the brain is played by the chemicals—the neurotransmitters—that carry information. However, most existing methods for monitoring neurotransmitters in the brain are not able to do so sufficiently quickly or with such localized precision."

Minute water droplets

The small that has been designed by Dr. Odijk and his colleagues, which is about as thick as a human hair, has micro-channels through which tiny samples of liquid from a localized part of the brain can be extracted. These samples are stored in minute water droplets of around 10 picolitre (one millionth of a raindrop) in oil. It means the information about neurotransmitters is stored in a kind of chemical memory, after which it can be processed and from which readings can be taken at a later time. This invention allows to monitor dynamic processes in the brain within a few seconds and to micrometre precision.

Explore further: Study suggests physical changes to the brain due to learning happen differently than thought

More information: Floris T.G. van den Brink et al. A miniaturized push-pull-perfusion probe for few-second sampling of neurotransmitters in the mouse brain, Lab on a Chip (2019). DOI: 10.1039/C8LC01137K

Related Stories

Brain implant could stop epilepsy seizures

August 30, 2018

For many people who suffer from neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, there are no viable treatment options. In our latest research, we developed an implantable device that may one day offer relief. We show that the implant ...

Helping make brain surgery safer

December 19, 2018

A biopsy needle that can help surgeons identify and avoid blood vessels in the brain during surgery has undergone initial tests in humans.

Chip simulates metabolism of medicine in human body

April 24, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- A tiny electrochemical cell, developed by researchers of the MESA+ Institute for Nanotechnology, The Netherlands, is able to mimick the behaviour of medicine inside a human body. This chip is presented in ...

Recommended for you

Minor genetic change creates unattractive female moths

March 14, 2019

Sex pheromones are chemical compounds released by an organism to attract potential mates. For moths in particular these sex pheromones are very important for mate recognition, as they rely completely on scent signal rather ...

Evidence of self-forming waterfalls reported

March 14, 2019

A trio of researchers with the University of Nevada, Reno, the California Institute of Technology and GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences reports evidence that suggests some waterfalls self-form in the absence of external ...

Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku

March 14, 2019

Along the tropical coastline of Okinawa, Japan, farmers raise rows of delectable seaweed and harvest thousands of tons of the crop each year. Unfortunately, scientists predict that pollution and rising ocean temperatures ...

Researchers make important cell division discovery

March 14, 2019

Researchers at the University of Dundee have provided important new insights into the regulation of cell division, which may ultimately lead to a better understanding of cancer progression.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.