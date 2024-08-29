The University of Twente was founded in 1961 in Enschede, The Netherlands. The University of Twente is a throughly modern campus devoted to a multi-disciplinary approach to education with a strong bias toward applying technological advances beneficial to mankind. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in Technical and Engineering Sciences, Social Sciences and Behavioral Sciences. Twente is noted for its advanced research institutes, including but not limited to the Institutes of Nanotechnology, Biomedical Technological Institute, Centre for Telematics and Informationtechnology and numerous centers for encouraging international students' attendance. The university forms various partnerships with the private sector for students to gain practical experience while attending classes. The student body is approximately 7,000 students.

Address P.O. Box 217, 7500 AE Enschede, The Netherlands Website http://www.utwente.nl/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Twente

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

