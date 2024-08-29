The University of Twente was founded in 1961 in Enschede, The Netherlands. The University of Twente is a throughly modern campus devoted to a multi-disciplinary approach to education with a strong bias toward applying technological advances beneficial to mankind. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in Technical and Engineering Sciences, Social Sciences and Behavioral Sciences. Twente is noted for its advanced research institutes, including but not limited to the Institutes of Nanotechnology, Biomedical Technological Institute, Centre for Telematics and Informationtechnology and numerous centers for encouraging international students' attendance. The university forms various partnerships with the private sector for students to gain practical experience while attending classes. The student body is approximately 7,000 students.

Address
P.O. Box 217, 7500 AE Enschede, The Netherlands
Website
http://www.utwente.nl/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Twente

Illuminating the unavoidable imperfections of nanostructures

A new study by a collaborative team from the University of Twente and the e-Science Center in Amsterdam compares the transmission of light through a utopian model with a real 3D nanostructure. These nanostructures are integral ...

Nanophysics

Aug 29, 2024

New shapes of photons open doors to advanced optical technologies

Researchers from the University of Twente in the Netherlands have gained important insights into photons, the elementary particles that make up light. They 'behave' in an amazingly greater variety than electrons surrounding ...

Optics & Photonics

Jul 8, 2024

Nanobubble research to improve green hydrogen production

In a novel study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from the University of Twente have made significant strides in understanding the behavior of micro- and nanobubbles on electrodes ...

Nanophysics

May 16, 2024

Magnetism boosts hydrogen production in model catalysts

Researchers at the University of Twente have shown how to improve the efficiency of hydrogen production in an experimental setup. They showed that the magnetic order of the molecules plays a critical role.

Condensed Matter

Apr 16, 2024

