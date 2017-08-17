Lithuanian man pleads guilty in $100M internet fraud case

March 20, 2019
A Lithuanian man who duped Google and Facebook into transferring over $100 million into accounts he controlled has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Evaldas Rimasauskas (eh-VAHL'-dahs ree-muh-SOWS'-kuhs) entered the plea Wednesday in in Manhattan.

Judge George Daniels set a July 24 sentencing date.

The charge could carry as many as 30 years in prison and a fine of as much as $1 million or twice the crime's proceeds.

Rimasauskas was extradited to New York from Lithuania in 2017. He has been detained since.

According to court documents, Google sent over $23 million and Facebook nearly $100 million to bank accounts he controlled.

Google, of Mountain View, California, has said it has recouped its money. Facebook, of Menlo Park, California, has said it recovered most of its money.

